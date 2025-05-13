Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is set to miss the final games of the 2024/25 La Liga season due to injury worries

The Brazilian forward, who provided two assists for Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s 4-3 loss to Barcelona in El Clásico on Sunday, May 11, sustained a knock in the match

Vinicius is among several players who picked up injuries during the intense encounter, adding to Real Madrid's concerns ahead of the season's conclusion

Real Madrid have confirmed that forward Vinicius Junior will miss Wednesday’s match against Mallorca.

The Brazilian was forced off during the El Clasico clash against Barcelona, despite providing two assists for La Liga's top scorer, Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old is also doubtful about the upcoming fixture against Sevilla, but he could make his return in the season finale against Real Sociedad.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF reacts during the LaLiga match against Barcelona. Photo by: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Double blow for Los Blancos

Real Madrid have confirmed that forward Vinicius Junior and right-back Lucas Vazquez have been sidelined ahead of their Wednesday night clash against Mallorca.

According to TheSportStak, both players were assessed by the club’s medical team and diagnosed with separate injuries.

Vinicius Junior sustained an ankle injury during Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, which forced him off the pitch. Meanwhile, Vázquez has been diagnosed with an injury to the left pectineus muscle.

The club stated that both players will miss the crucial upcoming fixture, with Los Blancos currently trailing Barcelona by seven points in the La Liga title race. The statement read via Madrid Universal:

“Following tests carried out today on our player Vinicius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. Pending evolution.”

“Following tests carried out today on our player Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left pectineus pectoris muscle. Pending evolution."

Alonso to handle Madrid next season

Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new head coach of Real Madrid, replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

The 43-year-old will have to deal with the constant injuries that have plagued the team during the 2024/25 season.

According to Football Transfers, the Spanish manager has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the La Liga club until 2028, marking a sensational return to Madrid 11 years after his departure as a player.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr plays during the LaLiga match against Barcelona at Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Gongora/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Vinicius Jr.'s injury

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the injury of Vinicius Junior. Read them below:

@Irunnia_ said:

"Injuries destroyed this season for us."

@Isabelloisa1 wrote:

"Madrid really suffered lots of injuries but next season xabi will deal with Barcelona."

@JNReports added:

"Tough blow for Vini’s chances to play in the South American World Cup qualifiers."

@ironhear8 said:

"A major setback for Madrid . Vini Jr will be missed."

@thefashygram wrote:

"Any excuse to escape. Find your way to Saudi man 😂😂."

@Aayushi__Bindal added:

"Another setback for Real Madrid—hope Vini Jr recovers swiftly. They’ll need his magic in the final stretch!"

Ancelotti takes a swipe at Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the upcoming clash against Barcelona will be the final El Clasico of the season.

The Italian coach noted that Barcelona will not feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 65-year-old described the match as a do-or-die affair, as Real Madrid aim to close the four-point gap and defend their La Liga title.

