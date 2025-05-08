A supercomputer has tipped PSG as slight favourites over Inter Milan for the 2024/25 Champions League crown

PSG have a 53.4% chance of lifting their first European Cup, according to Opta simulations

Inter Milan remain close contenders with a 46.4% predicted win rate and aim to reclaim the title for the fourth time

The stage is set for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan set to clash in a battle for European glory.

Both teams navigated tough semi-final ties against Arsenal and Barcelona, respectively, to earn their place in the final slated for May 31.

Inter Milan secured their Champions League final ticket first after a thrilling two-legged encounter with Barcelona.

The first leg ended 3-3, but it was the Nerrazurri who had the final say in the return leg, winning 4-3 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi was the hero, scoring the decisive goal in extra time to end Barcelona’s quest for their first European title since 2015 when Luis Enrique guided them to the trophy.

PSG followed with a more composed performance against Premier League side Arsenal.

Now coached by Luis Enrique, they took a 1-0 first-leg win in London, thanks to an early goal by Ousmane Dembele.

Back in Paris, goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi secured a 2-1 victory, despite a late reply from Bukayo Saka, as reported by Sky Sports.

Supercomputer predicts winner of UCL final

Ahead of the final, predictions are already pouring in, including from the Opta supercomputer.

After running thousands of match simulations, the model gives PSG a slight edge with a 53.4% chance of lifting the coveted trophy, per Opta Analyst.

This comes as no surprise, as the French champions have looked balanced and clinical throughout their European campaign.

For PSG, this is a chance to make history, their first Champions League title and their first major European trophy since the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are no strangers to the big stage. The Serie A giants won their last Champions League title in 2010 under José Mourinho and will be appearing in their second final in three seasons.

History and momentum on the line

PSG enters the final chasing silverware, and a spot in European history.

If successful, the Parisians will become the first French team to win the Champions League since Marseille did it in the 1992/93 season.

Inter Milan, driven by their recent domestic form and attacking flair, will look to spoil PSG’s dream and reestablish themselves as European powerhouses.

With both clubs in top form and backed by immense talent, the 2025 Champions League final promises fireworks, and according to the supercomputer, it’s too close to call.

Salah backs PSG for UCL title

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah has made his prediction for the upcoming 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Despite Liverpool’s painful round of 16 exit at the hands of PSG, the Egyptian forward has backed the French champions to go all the way and lift their first-ever UCL title.

After dramatically eliminating Liverpool, PSG knocked out Aston Villa in the quarter-finals before facing Arsenal next in the semi-finals and came out on top with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

