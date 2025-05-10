Lionel Messi’s net worth is estimated at over $650 million with vast investments in real estate, fashion, tech, and hospitality

Divorce rumours are swirling after a Cuban astrologer claimed Messi is “being flirtatious” with another woman

Messi could potentially lose multiple multimillion-dollar properties and assets to his wife Antonela if they separate

Rumours of a possible divorce between football legend Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo have shocked fans worldwide.

The speculation was ignited by Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente, who boldly claimed on live television that Messi was “being flirtatious” and dating another woman.

Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo walking down the red carpet at the 2023 Laureus Sports Awards ceremony. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

While the claims remain unconfirmed, they have stirred conversations about what a separation could cost the football icon, La República reported.

With a net worth estimated at $650 million as of 2025, Messi stands to lose a significant portion of his fortune if Antonela files for divorce.

The couple, who married in 2017 and have three sons together, have long been seen as one of football’s most admired power couples.

A Real Estate empire at risk

Messi’s impressive real estate portfolio spans across continents.

In Miami, the Argentine football icon owns a luxury waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale's Bay Colony, estimated at millions of dollars, Zonal Sports reports.

The property boasts nine bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a spa, and a private fishing pier.

Lionel Messi could lose some of his expensive real estate to his wife Antonela if the pair ever separated. Photo credit: Realestate.com

Source: UGC

Messi also owns luxury apartments in the Porsche Design Tower and Regalia Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, each valued in the $5 - $7 million range, Finance Monthly reports.

In Spain, his Castelldefels mansion near Barcelona features a private pitch, pool, and theatre, while his Argentine hometown of Rosario hosts "La Fortaleza," his custom-built dream retirement estate.

Other prized real estate assets include a lavish $11 million villa in Ibiza and a five-star hotel chain, MiM Hotels, which reportedly generates over $400 million monthly under Majestic Hotel Group.

More than just homes: Fashion, wine, cars and jets

Outside of property, Messi also runs The Messi Store, a fashion line led by Ginny Hilfiger, and produces signature wines under his “Leo” and “L10” labels.

In tech, his investment firm, Play Time Sports-Tech, backs major projects in Silicon Valley and manages his global brand.

If divorce proceedings move forward, Antonela may also have claims to his luxury car collection, featuring brands like Ferrari, Lexus, and Range Rover, as well as his $15 million Gulfstream private jet.

Messi’s array of luxurious cars include:

Cadillac Escalade: a high-performance SUV costing around €100,000

Range Rover Evoque: a premium SUV costing around €50,000

Range Rover: the stronger variant Priced around €125,000

Lexus LX570: valued at €100,000

Ferrari F430 Spider: a vintage car available at around €180,000

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale: valued at €180,000

Mini Cabrio: a thrilling and fun addition to his collection costing €50,000

With such a diverse portfolio of assets and earnings, Messi’s potential divorce could have major financial implications. While no official confirmation has come from the couple, the stakes are undeniably high if these rumours become reality.

Messi and Antonela reportedly heading for divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Messi and Antonela’s love story has captivated fans worldwide for decades, but recent predictions have stirred speculation that the romance may be unravelling.

Celebrated Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente has claimed that the football icon and his wife of seven years are heading for divorce.

