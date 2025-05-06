Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram has found himself at the centre of controversy ahead of his UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona tonight

The French international has been accused of sexual assault by an adult film actress, with the alleged incident dating back to 2022

The 27-year-old scored the opening goal for the Nerazzurri in the first leg of their semi-final encounter in Spain on Wednesday night, April 30

All is not well in the Inter Milan camp as forward Marcus Thuram has been accused of sexual assault by adult film actress Charlotte Lavish.

Lavish made the allegation on the eve of Inter’s crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona at San Siro.

In the first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on April 30, the match ended in a 3-3 draw, with Thuram scoring the opening goal for the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan player Marcus Thuram controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Thuram and Lavish?

Adult film star Charlotte Lavish has accused Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram of sexually assaulting her during his time at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

In a TikTok video, Lavish claimed she is coming forward publicly because she has no faith in the judicial system.

She alleged that the French international trapped her in a room while attempting to delete incriminating evidence from her device, per DailySports.

Lavish stated that the situation escalated physically, with Thuram allegedly dragging her by the ankle. Her screams reportedly alerted neighbors, prompting a police response.

She also claimed that Thuram was attracted to women who used illicit substances, as noted per Tribuna.

“He dragged me by my ankle... the neighbours heard it and called the police.”

“I don’t expect financial gain and believe nothing will happen to Thuram as a result.”

Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram in action against Barcelona in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League; Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail sexual assault by Thuram

Football fans have reacted to the sexual assault allegation made against Marcus Thuram by adult film star Charlotte Lavish. Legit.ng has compiled a selection of notable comments from X.

@AfamDeluxo said:

"She knew exactly what she was doing. It just didn’t play out the way she expected, and now she’s the one upset. Please, go and focus on your adult movies and leave the young man alone. Lucifer!"

@insanespotter wrote:

"Lmaoo some women are so funny, you could easily see from their conversations she wanted the whole smoke and all for the gram. 😂😂… She had a plan and it didn’t work. Man was 10 steps ahead of her."

@captain_xplora added:

"Thuram should counter sue her. He’s lucky the Italian police is logical rather than emotional. If that was in England, they would have stopped him from playing football for those 3 years and his career would have been up in the flames."

@nocikiez questioned:

"Who is this Barca agent of darkness?"

@harreceipts wrote:

"Fear women like say tomorrow no dey sha."

@0xChvd added:

"You managed to record all these videos but not a single one of where he was assaulting you?? Cmon."

Ballon d'Or winner in relationship with model

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus is trying out a romantic relationship again after reports claim he is with a German model who is almost 40 years his junior.

Matthaus enjoyed a professional playing career which spanned 22 years, playing for top clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan before retiring in 2000.

The versatile star who played as a defender and midfielder managed a few clubs, including the Hungarian and Bulgarian national team, before quitting in 2011 to focus on his media career full-time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng