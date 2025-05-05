German football legend Lothar Matthaus has began a relationship with a model 38 years his junior

Matthaus, who has been married five times and recently finalised a divorce, is dating a 26-year-old lady

The former Bayern Munich defender has been spotted with ski enthusiast and model Theresa Sommer

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus is trying out romantic relationship again after reports claim he is with a German model who is almost 40 years his junior.

Matthaus enjoyed a professional playing career which spanned 22 years, playing for top clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan before retiring in 2000.

The versatile star who played as a defender and midfielder managed a few clubs including the Hungarian and Bulgarian national team before quitting in 2011 to focus on his media career full-time.

Matthaus dating young model

According to Daily Star, the 64-year-old is in a relationship with German model Theresa Sommer, who is 38 years younger than him.

The two were at the Austrian ski resort, which Sommer is a fan of. And when the former footballer was asked about their relationship, and he simply responded: “We are here for the skiing, and that is a private matter.”

According to Sun Sport, Sommer is a highly educated young lady. She studied economics and management at King's College, London and psychology at Durham University.

She was an accomplished judo player in her childhood and is now a talented skier, an activity she shares with her current partner and football legend Lothar Matthaus.

Lothar Matthaus' marriage history

The former Inter Milan star has been married and divorced five times, with his most recent marriage crashing in 2021 after seven years.

His first marriage to wife Silvia lasted 11 years from 1981 to 1992, and produced two daughters. Alisa Matthaus born in 1986 and Viola Matthaus born in 1998.

His second marriage to Swiss model and presenter Morena lasted five years from 1994 to 1999. He has a son with Morena, Loris, born in 1992.

During his time as Partizan Belgrade's head coach, he married Serbian Marijana Matthaus in 2003. They separated in 2007, and their divorce was finalised in 2009.

His fourth marriage to then 21-year-old Ukrainian model Kristina Liliana Chudinova, like the third, did not produce a child and lasted from 2008 to 2010 when they started living separately.

Matthaus’ split from Chudinova was dramatic. She was caught in infidelity, and the former footballer removed his ring on live TV and said he would not pay for her planned chest reduction surgery.

His last marriage was with Anastasia Klimko, with whom he had a son. They were married from 2014 to 2021, when the marriage ended, though they were spotted together afterwards.

Luis Figo splits from his wife

Legit.ng reported that Portuguese legend Luis Figo split from his wife Helen Svedin after 24 years of marriage and three children together.

There has yet to be a reported reason for the separation, but it has been confirmed that they no longer live together, and the footballer moved out of their family home.

