Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Vibes to Wande Coal’s “Iskaba,” Fueling Love for Nigerian Music
- Lamine Yamal has featured Wande Coal’s “Iskaba” on his IG story for his Champions League preview
- He previously revived Skales’ “Shake Body,” boosting the song’s streams and inviting the artist to a cup final
- Fans believe Yamal is fast becoming a powerful global promoter of Nigerian Afrobeats in Europe
Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is proving he is not just a rising star on the pitch but also an unexpected ambassador for Nigerian Afrobeats.
The 17-year-old winger recently shared a clip on his Instagram story vibing to Wande Coal’s iconic track “Iskaba”, using it as the soundtrack for his Champions League matchday preview.
His love for Nigerian music has quickly become a talking point, especially as this is not his first time shining the spotlight on an Afrobeats classic.
From “Shake Body” to “Iskaba”
Just a few weeks ago, Yamal had the internet buzzing after he posted a TikTok video bumping to “Shake Body,” a 2014 hit by Nigerian artist Skales.
The result? A viral resurgence of the track across social platforms, catapulting it back onto trending charts on TikTok and Instagram.
Skales revealed that the song’s daily streams skyrocketed to an all-time career high thanks to the teenage footballer’s casual post.
Their connection grew deeper when Skales was invited by Yamal to attend the Copa del Rey final, where the young Barcelona star played a pivotal role in helping his team defeat archrivals Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time.
That moment turned into an unlikely but heartwarming bond between football and music, and a growing appreciation of Nigerian culture.
Yamal as Afrobeats’ unexpected influencer
Now shifting his playlist to Wande Coal’s “Iskaba”, fans are already labelling Yamal as a “secret Afrobeats promoter.”
With over 5 million followers across his social media platforms, the Barcelona forward has inadvertently become a cultural bridge between Europe and West Africa, exposing new global audiences to the sound of Nigerian music.
Wande Coal’s hit, released in 2016, is known for its infectious rhythm and danceable beats, making it a perfect pre-game hype track.
Fans online have praised Yamal for his taste, some even suggesting that Barcelona’s dressing room may soon have an Afrobeats playlist on rotation before matches.
“Yamal has got this PR thing on lock. He has great taste in music,” @adedoyin_ash tweeted.
“Whoever is advising this boy should get a pay rise...this is phenomenal!!! I know what he is trying to do and trust me he will be the ODOGWU of football,” @MarkOtabor also noted.
“The funny thing is, it’s the songs that aren’t even trending anymore. Like, where does he even find them?” @brunette_popps asked.
As Nigerian music continues to dominate the global scene, Yamal’s influence could further fuel its popularity, especially among the Gen Z football audience.
Yamal scores wonder goal vs Inter Milan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona pulled off a dramatic fightback in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys, finishing 3-3 with Inter Milan after a rollercoaster contest.
17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to pull one back for Barcelona after they had gone 2-0 down.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng