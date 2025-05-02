Lamine Yamal has featured Wande Coal’s “Iskaba” on his IG story for his Champions League preview

He previously revived Skales’ “Shake Body,” boosting the song’s streams and inviting the artist to a cup final

Fans believe Yamal is fast becoming a powerful global promoter of Nigerian Afrobeats in Europe

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is proving he is not just a rising star on the pitch but also an unexpected ambassador for Nigerian Afrobeats.

The 17-year-old winger recently shared a clip on his Instagram story vibing to Wande Coal’s iconic track “Iskaba”, using it as the soundtrack for his Champions League matchday preview.

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg clash versus Inter Milan. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

His love for Nigerian music has quickly become a talking point, especially as this is not his first time shining the spotlight on an Afrobeats classic.

From “Shake Body” to “Iskaba”

Just a few weeks ago, Yamal had the internet buzzing after he posted a TikTok video bumping to “Shake Body,” a 2014 hit by Nigerian artist Skales.

The result? A viral resurgence of the track across social platforms, catapulting it back onto trending charts on TikTok and Instagram.

Skales revealed that the song’s daily streams skyrocketed to an all-time career high thanks to the teenage footballer’s casual post.

Their connection grew deeper when Skales was invited by Yamal to attend the Copa del Rey final, where the young Barcelona star played a pivotal role in helping his team defeat archrivals Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time.

That moment turned into an unlikely but heartwarming bond between football and music, and a growing appreciation of Nigerian culture.

Yamal as Afrobeats’ unexpected influencer

Now shifting his playlist to Wande Coal’s “Iskaba”, fans are already labelling Yamal as a “secret Afrobeats promoter.”

Lamine Yamal dances with his medal and Copa del Rey mini trophy after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid to win the Spanish Cup. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

With over 5 million followers across his social media platforms, the Barcelona forward has inadvertently become a cultural bridge between Europe and West Africa, exposing new global audiences to the sound of Nigerian music.

Wande Coal’s hit, released in 2016, is known for its infectious rhythm and danceable beats, making it a perfect pre-game hype track.

Fans online have praised Yamal for his taste, some even suggesting that Barcelona’s dressing room may soon have an Afrobeats playlist on rotation before matches.

“Yamal has got this PR thing on lock. He has great taste in music,” @adedoyin_ash tweeted.

“Whoever is advising this boy should get a pay rise...this is phenomenal!!! I know what he is trying to do and trust me he will be the ODOGWU of football,” @MarkOtabor also noted.

“The funny thing is, it’s the songs that aren’t even trending anymore. Like, where does he even find them?” @brunette_popps asked.

As Nigerian music continues to dominate the global scene, Yamal’s influence could further fuel its popularity, especially among the Gen Z football audience.

Yamal scores wonder goal vs Inter Milan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona pulled off a dramatic fightback in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys, finishing 3-3 with Inter Milan after a rollercoaster contest.

17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to pull one back for Barcelona after they had gone 2-0 down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng