Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal receives permission to break fast on match days to maintain peak performance

Club’s nutritionist, Silvia Tremoleda, is managing the young Spanish winger’s diet to ensure proper nutrition

Yamal has continued to perform at a high level for the La Liga leaders, with 11 goals and 15 assists this season

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Barcelona’s super talented winger, Lamine Yamal, has been given special permission by the Catalan club to break his fast on match days.

The decision, supported by the club’s nutrition team, aims to ensure that the teenager maintains peak performance during a crucial phase of the season.

Lamine Yamal has been granted permission by Barcelona to break his fast on matchdays. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

For Yamal, this marks his first full participation in Ramadan, and Barcelona has taken steps to manage the winger’s diet accordingly, Football Espana reports.

Barcelona’s head of nutrition, Silvia Tremoleda, is closely monitoring the 17-year-old winger’s meals to ensure he receives adequate nutrients while observing his religious commitments.

The Catalan club has experience handling such situations, having previously accommodated players like Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie during Ramadan.

Barcelona trusts Yamal’s professionalism and discipline in balancing his religious and football responsibilities and hopes to get the best out of the teenager as they push to reclaim the La Liga title from Real Madrid this season.

Yamal’s personal commitment to Ramadan

Yamal’s decision to observe Ramadan is deeply personal and it was influenced by his grandmother Fatima, who is currently on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Relovo reports.

Hansi Flick is looking to guide Barcelona to the La Liga title in his first season in charge of the Catalan club. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Although the 17-year-old winger lives in a private flat in Barcelona, he chooses to break his fast with family at his uncle Abdul’s home, reinforcing his connection to tradition.

While fasting, Yamal has continued to deliver outstanding performances for Barcelona as his participation in Ramadan has not affected his output, which has already seen him register 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season.

Tactical substitutions and performance updates

In a recent match against Benfica, Yamal was substituted after 56 minutes, but the decision was purely tactical rather than due to any fasting-related fatigue.

The young star remains a key player for Barcelona, and the club is committed to supporting his health and performance while respecting his religious observance.

La Liga create a special plan for Muslim players

Meanwhile, according to Relevo, there are 34 Muslim footballers currently playing in La Liga, including two Real Madrid players, Arda Guler and Antonio Rudiger.

Real Valladolid has the most players who could fast, with seven Muslim players in their ranks, while Villarreal has four.

It is rather customary for nutrition teams to have a plan in place for the Ramadan fast, which is presently the case at the majority of La Liga clubs.

Some players carefully adhere to the fast, while others do not follow it at all. Lamine Yamal, for example, only skips it on game days.

In Spain, at the very least, many more games are played after sundown, allowing participants to eat before or during the game, whereas games during the day are more difficult to schedule.

Barcelona match versus Osasuna postponed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona’s highly anticipated La Liga match against Osasuna was postponed on Saturday night following the sudden passing of the club’s first-team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

The game, which was set to kick off at 8pm Nigerian time on Saturday at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, was called off just 20 minutes before the start, catching fans and players off-guard.

