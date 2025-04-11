Mohamed Salah has put pen to paper on a new 2-year deal that will see him remain at Liverpool until the summer of 2027

The Egyptian international has kept his family life modest as he is married to his childhood lover Magi

His wife grew up in a family of disciplinarians as both parents were teachers who have influence in the community

Egyptian international Mohamed Salah has signed a fresh two-year deal that would see him remain at Premier League club Liverpool until 2027.

The 32-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire this summer, sparking fears he might leave the English club.

While fans have continued to dissect his new £400000-a-week deal, one woman who is surely excited is his wife Magi.

Mohamed Salah married his childhood lover Magi in 2013. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Magi Salah?

Although Salah's wife maintains a low presence on the internet, she stands as one of the pillars of his professional football journey.

Born in Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt, in 1995, Magi Mohammed Sadiq, was raised alongside three siblings, her twin sister, Mohab, and two others, Mahy and Miriam.

It was gathered that Mohamed Salah was also born in the same area. Magi grew up in a family of educators as her parents were teachers a the Mohammed Eyad Al Tantawi School in Nagrig.

She attended the same school where her parents taught, and it is believed that their influence on discipline made her become a successful biotechnologist.

After her secondary education, the beauty enrolled at Alexandria University after her necessary schooling where she bagged a degree.

According to Essentially Sports, Salah and Magi started their friendship right from childhood.

He met her in th school they attended together and their friendship blossomed into a relationship.

The couple finally made things official in December 2013 in a small Islamic ceremony held in their hometown.

Meet Mohamed married his lover Magi in an Islamic ceremony in 2013. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Many have attributed Salah's success to his wife's love as the former AS Roma star is now a leading contender for the 2025 CAF Player of the Year Award.

Salah delighted over new Liverpool deal

The Egyptian expressed excitement over the new deal saying it gives him a chance to win more trophies. He said via Telegraph:

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully, in the future, we’re going to win more trophies.”

Inside Mohamed Salah's £68,571-per-day contract

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mo Salah’s new deal is reportedly worth up to £50 million over two years.

Further reports claim that the Egyptian will earn approximately £25 million per season, breaking down to £480,000 per week or about £68,571 per day, should all bonuses and performance-related clauses be met.

This marks a significant increase from his previous deal signed in 2022, which made him the club’s top earner at over £350,000 per week.

