Liverpool received a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge shortly before their clash against Chelsea

Arne Slot's side confirmed themselves as champions following their 5-1 victory over Tottenham last week

The Reds were applauded by their rivals, despite some booes from the home crowd, as is tradition in England

Liverpool fans have expressed satisfaction after watching Chelsea stars give the Premier League champions-elect a guard of honour.

The Reds clinched the title last weekend and were applauded by their rivals, despite some jeers from the home crowd, as is tradition in England.

Arne Slot’s dominant side could extend their lead to 18 points with a win, following Arsenal’s unexpected defeat to Bournemouth.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool leads his side out whilst receiving a guard of honour from players of Chelsea. Photo: Liverpool FC.

Chelsea, once tipped as title contenders in December, had closed the gap to two points but have since faded.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed his team would respect the tradition but urged his players to use the occasion as motivation, warning Liverpool of their rising potential.

Maresca said, via Mirror:

“It's tradition. We have to do that, and we are going to do that. They won the Premier League, so they deserve it. In terms of the gap between us and Liverpool, it is there, you can see this clearly.

"My feeling is we are [moving] in the right direction and hopefully this gap can be smaller and smaller.

“The difference is they have been consistent compared to us. For part of the season we were very good, and then we lost some games.

"This has probably been the main reason why the gap is there - also in terms of experienced players who know how to win games and these kinds of things, I think they have something more compared to us."

Liverpool won the 2024/2025 Premier League title with four matches to spare, and they are expected to receive a guard of honour in the remaining matches.

Next, they face Arsenal at home, where attention will focus on whether Mikel Arteta’s side, who pursued them for much of the season, will offer a guard of honour.

After that, the Reds travel to Brighton and before hosting Crystal Palace on the final day, when they will receive the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool, Chelsea fans divided over guard of honour

Fans of both teams have taken to social media to react. @Braden_LFC wrote on X:

"Just a reminder Endo will receive a guard of honour from the players who thought Chelsea were better than Liverpool."

@Notdeclanrice said:

"Chelsea would give Arsenal guard of honour next year."

@PicoinChief posited:

"Chelsea cost us the Premier League when Steven Gerrard slipped and now giving us guard of honour. Karma."

