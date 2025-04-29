Ola Aina wishes to play with Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in the Super Eagles

The Nottingham Forest defender believes Rashford's direct style suits Nigeria’s attack better than Saka’s

Aina is currently recovering from injury, targeting a return for Nigeria’s Unity Cup squad in May

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has revealed that he would love to play alongside two Premier League stars, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, in the Nigerian national team, citing their direct style of play as the perfect match for Nigeria’s attacking setup.

While both players currently feature for England, Aina believes they possess the attributes that would thrive in Nigeria's fast-paced, counter-attacking football philosophy.

Ola Aina in a recent interview, wished Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka played for the Super Eagles. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Rashford, known for his pace and flair, is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United.

Despite a mixed season, he has managed 11 goals and 9 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, Saka, a key figure at Arsenal, has always proudly embraced his Nigerian roots despite choosing to represent the country of his birth.

The 23-year-old Arsenal forward has visited Nigeria multiple times and has maintained strong cultural ties

Aina wishes Rashford and Saka played for Nigeria

In a recent interview with ESPN UK, Aina was asked which English player he would love to see in the Super Eagles lineup. Without hesitation, the Nottingham Forest defender said:

“Saka or Rashford. Rashford has mad dynamics. Quick and direct, and we play direct in the Super Eagles, so I think Rashford would be a good addition.”

Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are battling for the ball in a Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal. Photo by Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

He sees Rashford as a slightly better fit for Nigeria than Saka, thanks to his dynamic and explosive style:

“We play direct in the Super Eagles, and Rashford’s game is built on that kind of energy. He’d fit right in.”

Interestingly, Aina himself once wore England colours at youth level before committing his senior international future to Nigeria.

Since his Super Eagles debut in 2017, he has been an ever-present figure in the squad, earning 46 caps to date.

Focus on recovery and the Unity Cup

Currently nursing an injury, Aina is aiming to return to full fitness before the end of the club season.

The Super Eagles defender’s recovery is vital for both club and country, especially with the much-anticipated Unity Cup scheduled for May.

The tournament is expected to serve as a key warm-up for upcoming international competitions for Nigeria, and Aina is eager to be a part of it.

With players like Victor Osimhen leading the line, Aina believes adding talents like Rashford or Saka would elevate Nigeria’s game to new heights, even if only in theory.

Super Eagles to field new attackers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle faces a tough challenge at next month’s Unity Cup, with top striker Victor Osimhen and CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman set to miss the opening match against Ghana.

Both players will be unavailable due to club commitments, as they remain crucial to their teams in the Turkish Super Lig and Italian Serie A, respectively.

The Super Eagles will take on Ghana on May 28, with Chelle expected to explore alternative attacking options based in Europe.

