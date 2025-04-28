Ademola Lookman has attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe, and he could move to Spain next summer

Spanish giants Barcelona have reached out to the player's agent as negotiations are underway over the Nigerian international

Lookman has been in incredible form for Italian club Atalanta, as clubs from the Premier League are also jostling for his signature

Spanish giants Barcelona have initiated contact with the agent of the reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, for a potential summer transfer.

The Catalan club have been closely monitoring the Nigerian international as they seek to strengthen their attacking lineup for the upcoming 2025/2026 season.

Lookman, who has registered 50 goals and 24 assists for Italian club Atalanta in 115 matches, is widely expected to depart the Italian club in the summer.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta BC. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old's performances have attracted a number of interests from top European clubs, including Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Nottingham Forest, and Liverpool, Soccernet reports.

The latest report has it that Barcelona have intensified their chase for the playmaker, as the club officials are now in contact with his agent.

Atalanta have set a €60 million release clause for the star, a figure Barcelona could navigate despite their financial constraints, due to their recent transfer market strategies

However, one challenge could be the player's current €2 million annual salary at the Italian club.

Only four Barcelona players earn more, and the club is keen to maintain its wage structure.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United could offer substantially higher wages, which could even double or triple his earnings.

Having grown up and played in England, Lookman may lean toward a Premier League return, complicating Barcelona’s pursuit.

Man Utd target Lookman

Meanwhile, English club Manchester United are preparing a sensational move for Ademola Lookman, days after pulling out of the race to sign fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Ademola Lookman has been in scintillating form this season, netting 18 goals across all competitions for Atalanta and guiding the Bergamo side to the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Manchester United

The Old Trafford outfit are eager to bolster their attack with more consistent options, and they are exploring a potential swap deal that could see their struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund return to his former club, Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Bologna at Gewiss Stadium. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca.

Source: Getty Images

Unconfirmed reports claim Lookman’s relationship with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has soured, leaving the door open for a summer exit, News AM reports.

Osimhen linked with Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Turkish referee Ahmet Cakar has said that his wish for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is to join a top European club like Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Nigerian star has continued to dominate headlines in the summer transfer window, with his departure from Galatasaray looming at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles striker has been in incredible form, significantly contributing to Galatasaray's chase for a domestic double.

He is on the verge of a blockbuster transfer to a European powerhouse, with Manchester United emerging as strong contenders to secure his signature.

Source: Legit.ng