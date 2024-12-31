The Super Eagles B team defeated rivals, the Black Galaxies of Ghana, 3-1 in Uyo to secure a CHAN 2025 ticket

The first leg was goalless in Ghana, and Nigeria dispatched their opponents with three first-half goals in Uyo

Remo Stars midfielder Jide Fatokun, who featured in both games, has explained how the games were won

A Super Eagles B midfielder has opened up on how the team approached their CHAN qualification match against the Black Galaxies of Ghana and secured the ticket.

Nigeria's home-based Eagles defeated Ghana over two legs to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2018, taking revenge on their neighbours for previous editions.

The first leg ended 0-0 in Accra, and it looked like the Ghanaians would pull the same stunt as during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier when they secured qualification with a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

The Eagles came out blazing in the second leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes and locking the rest of the match.

Fatokun explains Eagles’ tactics vs Ghana

Nigerians were displeased at how the first leg went, particularly with the lack of away goals, which could have proved crucial as with the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Remo Stars midfielder Jide Fatokun, who played every minute of both games, has explained the rationale behind the careful approach in Accra.

“In the 1st leg, we tried to be conscious to know their strengths and weaknesses, we didn’t really go out to them because we didn’t want to concede,” he said.

“So for the 2nd leg, we’ve known their weaknesses, and we used it against them.”

When quizzed further about the Black Galaxies’ weakness, the former Kwara United midfielder said:

“They always want to start building up through their two centre defenders, so we pressed them high.”

The performance in Uyo was spearheaded by NPFL coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, who coaches Fatokun at club side, underlining the quality of local coaches.

As noted by Brila, ex-international Sylvanus Okpala heaped praise on the two coaches and called for more opportunities for indigenous coaches, claiming they would deliver if given a chance.

“Nigerian coaches can deliver if given the chance. This is not the first time we’ve qualified for CHAN, but it’s a significant achievement after years of missing out,” he said.

National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko rewarded the team with ₦10 million from his personal purse after securing qualification. He promised to reward the team earlier, and he fulfilled his promise.

Ghana coach sends message to CAF

Legit.ng reported that Ghana's coach sent a message to CAF after his team lost 3-1 to Nigeria in Uyo to miss out on the next edition of the African Nations Championship.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani urged the continent’s football governing body to find a different qualification format to ensure the best teams play at the tournament.

