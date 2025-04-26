Liverpool will be confirmed as Premier League champions if they beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

A win tomorrow will open a 15-point gap between Liverpool and Arsenal with four games left in the season

However, a little-known rule will delay their trophy lift until their final home game against Crystal Palace

Liverpool will be confirmed as Premier League champions on Sunday if they beat Tottenham Hotspur. However, they will be forced to wait to get their hands on the trophy.

The Reds are only a matter of when, not if, away from lifting their second Premier League title, having won their first in 2020 after a 30-year wait for the top-flight title.

Liverpool's champions scarves are already on sale around Anfield. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Arne Slot's men are 12 points ahead of Arsenal on the table with four matches to go in the season, and a win against Spurs will set them up for an unassailable lead.

Why Liverpool won't lift title tomorrow

The title celebrations can begin on Merseyside tomorrow; however, the trophy lift will not happen despite the match scheduled to be played at their home ground.

According to Mirror UK, a little-known rule means that the current champions will hold on to one of the two Premier League trophies until at least three weeks before their final game.

The league also reserves trophy lifts for titles decided before the end of the season until the final home game of the champions. The Reds’ final game is against Crystal Palace.

If they win tomorrow, Liverpool will receive a guard of honour from Chelsea, title challenger Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Why are there 2 PL trophies?

As confirmed by premierleague.com, there are two Premier League trophies which are identical and include an engraved base detailing past champions.

One of the trophies is handed over to and stays with the champion, while the other remains with the league for display at promotional events, including tours around the world.

The Premier League trophy on display during an event in Qatar. Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Premier League trophy is one of the most elegantly designed trophies in the world. It is 3ft 5in (104cm) tall and is 2ft (61cm) wide, 25.4kg piece based on the concept of the Three Lions of English football.

Two lions are above the handle, while the winning captain becomes the third lion when he lifts the trophy and its gold crown above his head.

Slot responds to pundits’ predictions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, speaking at his post-match conference, addressed the fact that over 40 pundits who predicted the champions at the start of the season did not pick his team.

“Not surprised, it's normal because it was mainly about Arsenal and City,” he said as quoted by liverpool.com. “I think it’s quite a normal prediction. I’ve said many times during the season that this team still had a lot to prove because Jurgen created this team two years ago."

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's draw

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal's draw against Crystal Palace, which delayed Liverpool's confirmation as Premier League champions.

The Merseyside team could have been crowned champions if Palace had won at the Emirates Stadium in midweek, and Arteta admitted his team did not do enough to win.

