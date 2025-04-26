Russia has announced the match venue for the upcoming international friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The much-anticipated encounter is slated for the famous Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, on Friday, June 6

Despite the FIFA ban, Russia can still play friendly matches, but will not be allowed to participate in competitions at the international and club levels

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has announced that the proposed friendly match against Nigeria will go ahead despite the FIFA ban.

It is the first time both nations will be meeting at the senior level, and the encounter is scheduled for the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, on Friday, June 6.

RFU announced the venue on its official website on Friday, as they prepare to involve their national team against a top team.

Russia vs Nigeria is slated for the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

The last time the Russian football team played at the Luzhniki Stadium was in September 2021, when they hosted Croatia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Why FIFA, UEFA banned Russia

In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA banned all Russian national and club teams from all competitions following the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was a response to widespread international condemnation of Russia’s actions, which were said to have violated international law and caused significant humanitarian crises.

FIFA, UEFA, and the International Olympic Committee aligned with global sanctions to isolate Russia in sports, citing the need to uphold ethical standards and ensure safety at international events, per Independent.

The ban means Russia has been excluded from the 2022 World Cup, Euro 2024, and 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as it further affects teams like Spartak Moscow in European competitions.

Russia’s Football Union appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but the ban was upheld.

In 2023, FIFA partially lifted restrictions for Russian under-17 teams, allowing them to compete under neutral branding.

The decision was met with heavy criticism, especially from Ukraine. Russian teams can still play friendlies, even though they remain excluded from official tournaments.

They will also face Belarus in another friendly in Minsk on Tuesday, June 10.

FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Sergei ILYIN.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be involved in the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London in May before the clash with Russia, per Daily Post.

Okocha excited about Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has said that the upcoming match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Unity Cup is set to create memorable moments.

The mercurial midfielder hinted at plans to reignite the famous Jollof War, both before and after the match, for some added fun off the pitch. He said:

"Nigeria versus Ghana is always a good match to watch. It's always a healthy rivalry. I am expecting it to be a good banter, before and after the match. If we have to involve Jollof Rice, we will.

The Unity Cup will also feature Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, with matches set to take place at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in London from May 27 to 31

