Ekiti State's political history highlights transformative leaders since its inception in 1996

Major political shifts marked by transitions between military and democratic rule influence current governance

Biodun Oyebanji, the current governor, prepares for the upcoming electoral landscape in Ekiti

As Ekiti State approaches another election season, the state’s political history has come under focus, with past governors and administrators who have shaped its leadership journey since creation in 1996 and the return to civilian rule in 1999.

Here is the full list of Ekiti State leaders from the military era to the present:

Full List of Ekiti State Governors Since 1999 as Election Approaches

Source: UGC

1. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Bawa

Title: Administrator

Tenure: October 7, 1996 – August 1998

Regime: Military rule

Mohammed Bawa became the first administrator of Ekiti State after its creation in 1996.

2. Navy Captain Atanda Yusuf

Title: Administrator

Tenure: August 1998 – May 29, 1999

Regime: Military rule

He oversaw the state’s transition period before the return to democratic governance.

3. Otunba Niyi Adebayo

Title: Executive Governor

Tenure: May 29, 1999 – May 29, 2003

Party: Alliance for Democracy (AD)

Adebayo became Ekiti’s first elected civilian governor after Nigeria’s return to democracy.

4. Ayo Fayose

Title: Governor

Tenure: May 29, 2003 – October 19, 2006

Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Fayose became the second elected governor of Ekiti State.

5. General Tunji Olurin (rtd)

Title: Administrator

Tenure: October 19, 2006 – April 27, 2007

He was appointed administrator following the declaration of a state of emergency in Ekiti.

6. Chief Tope Ademiluyi

Title: Acting Governor

Tenure: April 27, 2007 – May 29, 2007

He briefly managed the affairs of the state before another elected administration took over.

7. Segun Oni

Title: Governor

Tenure: May 29, 2007 – February 17, 2009

Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Oni’s tenure ended after an Appeal Court ruling over the 2007 election, which led to a rerun.

8. Tunji Odeyemi

Title: Acting Governor

Tenure: February 17, 2009 – May 6, 2009

He served during the transition period after the court decision.

9. Kayode Fayemi

Title: Governor

Tenure: October 16, 2010 – October 16, 2014

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Fayemi won the rerun election and began his first term in office.

10. Ayo Fayose

Title: Governor

Tenure: October 16, 2014 – October 16, 2018

Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Fayose returned for a second term after defeating Fayemi in the 2014 election.

11. Kayode Fayemi

Title: Governor

Tenure: October 16, 2018 – October 16, 2022

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Fayemi returned for a second term after winning the 2018 governorship election.

12. Biodun Oyebanji

Title: Governor

Tenure: October 16, 2022 – Present

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Oyebanji is the current governor of Ekiti State, leading the state’s administration ahead of the next political cycle.

Analyst predicts winner of Ekiti gubernatorial election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election. Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng