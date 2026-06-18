Full List of Ekiti State Governors Since 1999 as Election Approaches
- Ekiti State's political history highlights transformative leaders since its inception in 1996
- Major political shifts marked by transitions between military and democratic rule influence current governance
- Biodun Oyebanji, the current governor, prepares for the upcoming electoral landscape in Ekiti
As Ekiti State approaches another election season, the state’s political history has come under focus, with past governors and administrators who have shaped its leadership journey since creation in 1996 and the return to civilian rule in 1999.
Here is the full list of Ekiti State leaders from the military era to the present:
1. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Bawa
Title: Administrator
Tenure: October 7, 1996 – August 1998
Regime: Military rule
Mohammed Bawa became the first administrator of Ekiti State after its creation in 1996.
2. Navy Captain Atanda Yusuf
Title: Administrator
Tenure: August 1998 – May 29, 1999
Regime: Military rule
He oversaw the state’s transition period before the return to democratic governance.
3. Otunba Niyi Adebayo
Title: Executive Governor
Tenure: May 29, 1999 – May 29, 2003
Party: Alliance for Democracy (AD)
Adebayo became Ekiti’s first elected civilian governor after Nigeria’s return to democracy.
4. Ayo Fayose
Title: Governor
Tenure: May 29, 2003 – October 19, 2006
Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Fayose became the second elected governor of Ekiti State.
5. General Tunji Olurin (rtd)
Title: Administrator
Tenure: October 19, 2006 – April 27, 2007
He was appointed administrator following the declaration of a state of emergency in Ekiti.
6. Chief Tope Ademiluyi
Title: Acting Governor
Tenure: April 27, 2007 – May 29, 2007
He briefly managed the affairs of the state before another elected administration took over.
7. Segun Oni
Title: Governor
Tenure: May 29, 2007 – February 17, 2009
Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Oni’s tenure ended after an Appeal Court ruling over the 2007 election, which led to a rerun.
8. Tunji Odeyemi
Title: Acting Governor
Tenure: February 17, 2009 – May 6, 2009
He served during the transition period after the court decision.
9. Kayode Fayemi
Title: Governor
Tenure: October 16, 2010 – October 16, 2014
Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)
Fayemi won the rerun election and began his first term in office.
10. Ayo Fayose
Title: Governor
Tenure: October 16, 2014 – October 16, 2018
Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Fayose returned for a second term after defeating Fayemi in the 2014 election.
11. Kayode Fayemi
Title: Governor
Tenure: October 16, 2018 – October 16, 2022
Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)
Fayemi returned for a second term after winning the 2018 governorship election.
12. Biodun Oyebanji
Title: Governor
Tenure: October 16, 2022 – Present
Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)
Oyebanji is the current governor of Ekiti State, leading the state’s administration ahead of the next political cycle.
Analyst predicts winner of Ekiti gubernatorial election
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election. Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.
He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944