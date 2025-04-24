Obafemi Martins has picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his GOAT over eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi

The Super Eagles legend cited Ronaldo’s ability to thrive in multiple top leagues as the deciding factor

Martins acknowledges Messi’s talent but believes variety and challenge give Ronaldo the edge over the Argentine

Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins has weighed in on the never-ending football debate: Who is the greatest of all time, between Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

The GOAT debate involving the multiple Ballon d’Or winners has divided fans and pundits alike over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiling before kickoff ahead of Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League game versus Al Hilal. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo, who has scored 933 career goals, as seen on Fotmob, is known for his explosive speed, goal-scoring consistency, and physical dominance throughout his successful career in England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese forward has proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester United, in La Liga with Real Madrid, in Serie A with Juventus, and now continues to break records with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Messi, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the most naturally gifted footballer of all time.

The Argentine forward’s creativity, vision, and ability to control games have been unmatched, especially during his prime years at Barcelona.

After a stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi now stars in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami and is fresh off winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Martins picks Ronaldo over Messi

Speaking on the Football Fans Tribe podcast, Martins offered a firm and reasoned take. While he acknowledged Messi’s brilliance, he confidently chose Ronaldo as his GOAT.

The 40-year-old ex-Newcastle United forward praised Ronaldo for his ability to dominate in multiple leagues across the world.

He noted that playing at the highest level in England, Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia, and consistently delivering top performances, is no easy feat.

“I think I would choose Ronaldo,” he said. “This guy is a machine. He’s still playing and still scoring goals. Playing in so many countries is very, very difficult to do.”

Although he admires Messi’s loyalty to Barcelona and his magical style of play, Martins believes that Ronaldo’s adaptability and hunger for success in new environments give him the edge.

Why Messi still gets respect

Martins did not dismiss Messi's greatness. In fact, the Super Eagles legend called him “something else” and admitted that his football intelligence, calm personality, and skill are world-class.

Lionel Messi reacts during the MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF at Huntington Bank Field on April 19, 2025. Photo by Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

However, he believes that staying with one club for most of his career limited how much fans could see Messi challenge himself in different systems and leagues.

“People just love Messi for the fact that he’s calm, and they think he’s not arrogant. But as a footballer, sometimes you need to be a little arrogant to push yourself.”

Messi vs Ronaldo: Career Comparison

When comparing careers, both stars have shattered records and won countless trophies, but in different ways:

Attribute Ronaldo Messi Clubs Sporting, Man United, Real Madrid, Juve, Al-Nassr Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami Major Leagues Played England, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia Spain, France, USA Ballon d'Or Wins 5 8 Goals (club + country) 933+ 858+ International Trophies Euro 2016, Nations League Copa America 2021 & 2024, Finalissima, FIFA World Cup 2022 Playing Style Power, speed, aerial threat Vision, dribbling, creativity Key Strength Adaptability in multiple leagues Longevity in peak performance

Martins questions Osimhen’s goals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Martins has highlighted the major problem of the Super Eagles despite having an impressive group of talented footballers in the team.

The current Super Eagles is one of the most talented the country has had in recent times, but they could go past their time without achieving anything noteworthy for the country.

They are yet to win the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing second in their best attempt at the 2024 edition in Ivory Coast and could miss a second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng