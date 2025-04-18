Lionel Messi says his fitness and physical condition will determine his participation at the 2026 World Cup

The Argentine legend has not ruled out playing, choosing instead to assess his readiness as the tournament draws closer

Messi is expected to lead Inter Miami at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup despite his ongoing injury concerns

Lionel Messi has offered insight into whether he will represent Argentina at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

While many fans are anticipating seeing the legendary eight-time Ballon d’Or winner lead La Albiceleste once again, the Inter Miami star admits that the decision will depend heavily on his physical condition.

Lionel Messi has yet to decide whether he will participate in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Fresh off helping Argentina lift the Copa America 2024 title, Messi now has three major international trophies under his belt.

Yet the 2026 World Cup would be a demanding task, especially given the packed calendar and his age. Still, according to Times Now, Messi has stated that his body and health will be the ultimate deciding factors.

Injury concerns for Messi and the road ahead

In recent months, Messi has missed several games for both Inter Miami and the Argentina national team due to recurring injuries.

The 37-year-old forward was notably absent from the March international window, where Argentina secured key victories over Uruguay and Brazil, confirming their place at the 2026 tournament.

Lionel Messi missed Argentina's recent World Cup qualifiers, with coach Lionel Scaloni urging patience regarding his participation. Photo by Marcelo Endelli

Source: Getty Images

Although uncertainty surrounds his World Cup future, Messi is still expected to take centre stage in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Speaking in an interview with Simplemente Fútbol, Messi said he won’t set the World Cup as a target unless he is confident in his body’s readiness.

“It’s a long season. I think about it and wait and see, but I don’t want to set that goal either,” Messi shared.

“I’ll take it day by day and see how I feel physically above all else, and be honest with myself too. Last year I had to miss a few games through injuries or not feeling 100 percent,” he explained.

“This time pre-season has been good, I’ve started well, and I feel good. But it’s a long journey, and we have the Club World Cup coming up too.”

The Club World Cup, scheduled for June 2025, will see Messi lead Inter Miami onto the global stage, and it could be the testing ground for his World Cup readiness.

For now, Messi remains Argentina’s captain and continues to be a symbol of leadership and inspiration for players in the national team and beyond.

While fans around the world hope to see him wear the Argentina shirt one last time on the biggest stage, the decision will ultimately rest on one thing: his health.

Lionel Messi picks his successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Messi has officially given his seal of approval to a rising star he believes could carry the mantle after his and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary reign.

Barcelona’s young sensation, Lamine Yamal, has gotten the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s blessings as the next player to dominate football for years to come.

Currently playing for Inter Miami, Messi took time during a recent interview to heap praise on the Barcelona winger, calling him already one of the best players in the world.

