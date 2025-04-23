Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to break his silence about the sale of the club in 2022

Abramovich was forced to sell the club to the Todd Boehly-led consortium after Russia invaded Ukraine

The men's team is yet to win its first trophy under the new ownership, having won 21 titles under Roman

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to reveal details of the events that forced him to sell the club in 2022 in a rare interview to be published in a book this summer.

Abramovich owned Chelsea for 19 years from 2003 to 2022 before the American consortium led by Todd Boehly and backed by asset management firm Clearlake Capital acquired it for £4.25 billion.

Roman Abramovich with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, his last silverware as Chelsea owner. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The new ownership has taken an entirely different approach to what the Russian oligarch implemented at Stamford Bridge, but their method has yet to deliver success.

Abramovich to speak about Chelsea sale

Abramovich, during his 19-year ownership, was rarely in the face of the media and aside from being at Stamford Bridge, he hardly made public appearances.

According to BBC Sports, the 58-year-old is set to disclose the full details of the events that led him to sell the club in a book titled Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, written by journalist Nick Purewal.

Two separate interviews for the book have been conducted in Abu Dhabi and Istanbul, with the book expected to be released this summer, also detailing how he bought the club in 2003.

During his time as Chelsea owner, he only granted two interviews, one in 2006 and another in 2021. The only other times he spoke publicly were after Frank Lampard was sacked and his final statement to the fans.

According to Jerusalem Post, Roman, who also holds an Israeli passport, was cleared by the European General Court of directly benefiting from the Russian government and his sanction was downgraded.

He had been involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since the war began in 2022. He was reportedly poisoned, suffering from sore eyes and peeling skin.

He donated the £2.5 billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea to the victims of the war in Ukraine, but as of the time of this report, the money remains frozen in a UK bank.

A Chelsea fan outside Stamford Bridge in 2019 wearing a jersey with Abramovich written on the back. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some sections of the Chelsea fanbase still believes that their beloved owner could reclaim the club if he wins the legal battle against the multiple sanctions against him.

Chelsea fans have chanted his name at games, including the 2-1 win against Fulham, with the Boehly-led ownership yet to deliver success on the pitch after three years in charge of the club.

