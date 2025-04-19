Africa Digital Media Awards

Carlo Ancelotti Provides Update on His Future Amid Real Madrid Sack Rumours
Football

Carlo Ancelotti Provides Update on His Future Amid Real Madrid Sack Rumours

by  Elijah Odetokun 3 min read
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has become uncertain since the Champions League elimination
  • Multiple reports in the Spanish media claimed he would be sacked after the Copa del Rey final vs Barcelona
  • The Italian manager has addressed the rumours surrounding his future ahead of facing Athletic Bilbao

Carlo Ancelotti has reacted to the viral reports surrounding his future as Real Madrid manager amid rumours he is in his final week at the club

Ancelotti has been under fire for weeks, but it was heightened after Madrid's elimination from the UEFA Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, UEFA Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti looks dejected during Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Arsenal. Photo by Angel Martinez.
Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the Italian manager will be dismissed after the Copa del Rey final against rivals Barcelona on April 26, regardless of the outcome of the match.

Ancelotti reacts to sack rumours

Speaking ahead of Madrid's match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, the former Chelsea manager clarified the rumours surrounding his future.

“I've spoken with the players and the club. We're all thinking the same way, which is to keep fighting for the trophies we have left," Ancelotti said on Saturday, as quoted by Mirror UK.
“There's no confrontation with the club. We're all in the same boat. Anyone who says there's a confrontation with the club, or the president [Florentino Pérez], isn't telling the truth.”
“At the end of the season, I'll talk about that with the club. I don't want to talk about my future today. It's an obvious question, but I don't want to talk about it. So all I say is we'll talk about it with the club at the end of the season,” he concluded.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp are the two names discussed in the media that could take over in the dugout at the Bernabeu next season.

Klopp’s agent, Mario Kosicke, has kicked against the rumours, claiming that his client is happy in his role as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer, which he took over in January.

Alonso is open to the move, having rejected it and stayed at Leverkusen last season after leading the club to their domestic treble.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, UEFA Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season. Photo by Alberto Gardin.
Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti’s achievement at Madrid

Ancelotti has managed Madrid across two spells, from 2013 to 2015, and from 2021 to date and is one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

He has won 15 trophies across both spells, including two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, two Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cup, three UEFA Super Cup, two FIFA Club World Cup and one FIFA Intercontinental title.

Ancelotti reacts after Madrid's loss

Legit.ng reported that Ancelotti reacted after Real Madrid lost to Arsenal 5-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 loss at the Bernabeu and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

The manager admitted his disappointment with their exit, but looks forward to finishing the season strongly in La Liga title race, Copa del Rey final and the summer Club World Cup.

