A football fan has been sentenced to jail for assaulting Plateau United player Temitope Vincent in the Nigeria Premier Football League

The incident occurred during a match between Nasarawa United and Plateau United at the Lafia City Stadium on April 13

The Media Director of the Nasarawa Football Association provided a detailed account of the altercation between the player and the fan

A Chief Magistrate Court presiding in Lafia has sentenced a football fan to three months in prison for assaulting a Plateau United player, Temitope Vincent, on April 13.

The irate fan took the law into his hands despite Nasarawa's 3-2 victory against Plateau in the NPFL match.

The attack occurred despite recent NPFL approval allowing fans back into Lafia Township Stadium under strict security conditions.

A football fan, Bashir Bala, will spend three months in jail for assaulting a Plateau United player, Temitope Vincent, during a Nigeria Premier League match.

How the attack happened

The unfortunate incident occurred after the match between the two North Central rivals.

Plateau United's Temitope Vincent became a target following his performance in the game, despite missing a penalty in the dying minutes of the encounter.

According to Punch, Bashir Bala was initially alleged to have stabbed the player with a knife, but a thorough investigation later confirmed that no stabbing occurred.

Bala was arraigned on charges of assault, use of criminal force, and disturbance of public peace after the violent attack on Temitope.

The assault, which left the player with a neck injury, sparked national outrage and renewed concerns about security at NPFL match venues per Daily Post.

As a result of the incident, Nasarawa United have been fined ₦6 million and banished to Gombe for their home games per Channels.

The Solid Miners currently sit 14th on the NPFL table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Nasarawa United have distanced themselves from Bashir Bala, a fan who stabbed a Plateau United player, Temitope Vincent, during a NPFL match.

Odoba-Yacham gives detailed account on Temitope's attack

Nasarawa Football Association Media Director, Adams Jesse Odoba-Yacham, has addressed the incident involving a spectator and Plateau United’s Vincent Temitope.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Odoba-Yacham explained that the unruly spectator was handed over to the Nasarawa State Football Association Chairman, who then turned him over to the police. He said:

"I would love to give a clearer account of what transpired at the Lafia City Stadium between Vincent Temitope and a Nasarawa United fan.

"There was a point in the game when Vincent Temitope headbutted Detan Ogundare during play, with the player cursing and almost fighting everyone (Nasarawa United players).

"The second one was when Plateau United won a penalty in the dying moments of the game, for about 2-3 minutes, the same player was fighting his teammates over who to take the spotkick, having scored the first, he wanted the secon,d but Detan Ogundare denied the attacker from 12 yards.

"After the game, sports writers were conducting a post-match interview when I saw Vincent Temitope exchanging words with a guy just before the entrance of the gate.

"The next thing they were exchanging punches, and the plastic table used by the Match Commissioner was broken, and both used it to attack themselves.

"From the exchange of punches, Vincent bled before I went in to call the attention of the Nasarawa United Chairman, who rushed to the scene with the FA Chairman and Plateau United General Manager on the ground.

"Led by the FA Secretary, the player was taken to the clinic where the wound was dressed and the person who inflicted the injury was arrested by the stadium security as directed by the FA Chairman and handed to the Police Force.

