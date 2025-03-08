Ruben Amorim admits he will not receive the same patience as Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta at Manchester United

The Red Devils have fallen to 14th place since Amorim took charge from Erik ten Hag, increasing the pressure on the coach

Arteta’s success at Arsenal is credited to the club’s patience, something Man United has historically lacked

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he does not expect to receive the same patience and support that Mikel Arteta enjoyed at Arsenal.

The Portuguese coach, who took over from Erik ten Hag mid-season, is already under immense pressure as the Red Devils continue to struggle in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United will not give him the time that Mikel Arteta had to change his fortunes at Arsenal. Photo by Carl Reccine

Source: Getty Images

Amorim was appointed with hopes of steadying the Red Devils and bringing back their glory days, but instead, the team has regressed significantly.

Man United was four points away from the top four. However, under Amorim's leadership, the Red Devils have slipped to 14th place, 14 points behind Manchester City, who currently sit in fourth, Premier League reports.

Amorim admits Man United will not give him time

Ahead of Manchester United’s crucial match against Arsenal, Amorim was asked in his pre-match press conference if he believed he would be given the same amount of time Arteta received at Arsenal.

The Man United coach believes the Gunners are much more patient than their Old Trafford counterparts, Sky Sports reports.

“I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club. So we just need to survive the players on Sunday and me during these games. I think it's a different club.”

Amorim’s words reflect the high-pressure environment at Manchester United, where success is expected immediately.

Unlike Arsenal, where Arteta was given room to grow and develop his project, Man United has a history of impatience with managers, as seen in their frequent managerial changes since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The difference between Man United and Arsenal

When Arteta took over at Arsenal, the Gunners were struggling, finishing eighth in his first two seasons.

Despite calls for the Spaniard’s dismissal, the Arsenal board backed him through difficult periods.

Mikel Arteta won the 2020 FA Cup in his first season, but it remains the only piece of silverware he has won at Arsenal since his appointment. Photo by Staurt MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Over time, Arteta’s philosophy took shape, leading the Gunners to a title challenge in the 2022/23 season and consecutive second-place finishes.

The patience shown to Arteta has paid off, as Arsenal is now considered one of the strongest teams in the league.

This contrasts sharply with Manchester United, where the demand for immediate success has seen a revolving door of managers, each struggling to implement long-term visions.

Can Amorim survive the pressure?

With Manchester United sitting in a precarious position, the upcoming fixture against Arsenal will be a true test of his ability to turn things around.

Amorim’s comments suggest he is well aware of the challenges ahead.

While Arteta had the luxury of time, Amorim knows his tenure could be short-lived if results do not improve quickly.

Mourinho teases Man United return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho has sparked speculation about a potential return to Manchester United following his recent comments about INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Portuguese manager, who previously led the Red Devils to multiple trophies, has reignited discussions about his future in football with his remarks on the club’s new leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng