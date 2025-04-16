Arsenal eliminated 14-time European champions Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night

Arsenal have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday night, following a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bukayo Saka missed a first-half penalty, but the Gunners held on to secure the win in the quarterfinal clash.

The London-based club completed a 5-1 aggregate win over holders Real Madrid to end their 16-year wait for a Champions League semi-final appearance.

Arsenal set a record by defeating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the first time in nine years.

Arsenal outclass Madrid

Arsenal qualified for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after defeating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, the Gunners beat Los Blancos both home and away, winning 5-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta named an unchanged lineup from the side that secured a 3-0 victory in the first leg.

The Gunners dominated the game, with Bukayo Saka dictating the tempo in midfield. In the first half, Saka had a chance to open the scoring but saw his Panenka-style penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois per Daily Mail.

Saka redeemed himself in the 65th minute, calmly chipping the ball over Courtois to give Arsenal the lead. Just two minutes later, Vinicius Junior took advantage of a defensive error by William Saliba to level the match and spark hopes of a Real Madrid comeback.

However, in the 93rd minute, Gabriel Martinelli curled in a stunning winner to seal the victory and set up a semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain per Arsenal.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League to set up a semifinal clash with PSG.

Arsenal fans troll Real Madrid

Arsenal fans are celebrating their triumph over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

One X user praised Mikel Arteta for achieving the unbelievable at the Santiago Bernabéu, while another fan declared that Arsenal are now the "new owners of Madrid."

@lKriptoBluel said:

"Arsenal achieved a great success today by eliminating the world’s greatest team. It is up to a Madrid fan like me to congratulate them.

@engrpopey wrote:

"Why is Arsenal harassing us in our home and VAR is doing nothing about it.

"They bought the game in their home and also bought the game in our own home. Football is gone.

@Official_tisao added:

"As a Chelsea fan, I usually live for Arsenal slander… but let’s be honest. Arteta has cooked something serious. @realmadrid and the rest of Europe better stretch before they face them. This ain't banter, it's a warning.

@stevee_ke said:

"You did it ...that was amazing, brilliant performance

"Another history written... Arsenal is now the new owner of vardrid.

Arteta targets win against Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is confident his side can stun Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium today.

The Gunners scored three goals in the second half against the Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s defense has also been a standout this Champions League campaign, conceding just six goals.

