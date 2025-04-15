Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez appeared to bite teammate Jordi Alba during a late-game scuffle against LAFC

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami’s comeback with two goals against their opponents, including a penalty winner

A chaotic melee broke out following a harsh tackle on Messi, but no major injuries occurred

Luis Suarez is once again at the centre of controversy after a viral video appeared to show him biting teammate Jordi Alba during Inter Miami's thrilling 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The incident occurred in the 89th minute during a heated scuffle triggered by a rough tackle on Lionel Messi.

As emotions ran high, LAFC defender Marlon Santos brought down Messi with a reckless challenge, sparking a chaotic melee between both teams.

Amid the shoving and pushing, Suarez seemingly mistook Jordi Alba’s hand for that of an opponent and appeared to lightly nibble on it, MARCA reports.

The moment caused a brief stir online due to Suarez's infamous history with similar incidents.

However, unlike his previous bite controversies involving Otman Bakkal (2010), Branislav Ivanovic (2013), and Giorgio Chiellini (2014), this bite appeared to be accidental and playful, rather than malicious.

There’s no indication that Suarez will face disciplinary action from CONCACAF.

Messi leads Inter Miami comeback in style

The game itself was a dramatic one as Inter Miami were trailing 2-0 on aggregate heading into the match, but rallied back thanks to Lionel Messi’s brilliance.

The Argentine superstar scored in the 35th minute, giving hope to the Herons. In the 61st minute, youngster Noah Allen found the back of the net to level the aggregate scoreline.

As tension mounted, Messi stepped up again and converted a penalty in the 84th minute to complete the comeback and send Inter Miami into the next round, BR Football reports.

The team, managed by Javier Mascherano, showed grit and character under pressure, with Messi’s leadership once again shining through.

Flashpoint in the final minutes

Just before full-time, things boiled over when Marlon Santos’s late tackle on Messi sent shockwaves through the Miami squad.

Players from both sides rushed into the fray, and tensions flared, and Olivier Giroud, also a new addition to Inter Miami, grabbed Jordi Alba by the neck in a show of frustration.

It was during this heated moment that Suarez’s incident occurred—an odd, almost comic addition to an otherwise intense encounter.

Thankfully, no one was seriously harmed, and the game resumed shortly after.

Suarez’s gesture, though odd, seems unlikely to attract any punishment, especially as both Alba and the coaching staff downplayed the moment post-match.

Messi closes in on new contract

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Messi is set to extend his Inter Miami contract, with the new deal set to keep him at the Major League Soccer club until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

December 2022 sparked a turnaround to the latter years of Messi's illustrious career when he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final.

Messi has also won two trophies for the club: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters Shield, making him the player with the most trophies in football, 46.

