Paul Scholes has reacted to the ruckus involving Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Lyon star Nemanja Matic

The pair went against each other on social media, before their clash in the Europa League quarter-final first leg

Scholes disclosed that the comments between the two were uncalled for, claiming Matic overreacted

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has expressed disappointment following the altercation between Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic.

Both players exchanged words in the build-up to Manchester United's match against Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Matic disclosed that United were a very good team, except for Onana, branding the Cameroonian goalkeeper as one of the worst in United's history.

Paul Scholes says it's not wise to disrespect other clubs.

Source: Getty Images

An angry Onana took to social media and posted:

"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

"We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same."

Lyon 2 - 2 Manchester United

Onana went on to make two costly errors as Manchester United were forced to a 2-2 draw in the encounter.

The pressure on United’s most expensive keeper was tremendous heading into the clash, with the 29-year-old blamed for both of the goals conceded by his side.

He failed to handle a set piece in the 25th minute as Thiago Almada's effort into the danger area went straight into the net.

United were close to claiming a 2-1 away win, but Onana conceded another goal in the dying moments of second-half injury time as it ended 2-2.

Andre Onana made two costly errors as Lyon forced Manchester United to a 2-2 draw.

Source: Getty Images

Scholes unimpressed with Onana, Matic

Paul Scholes reacted to the whole scenario but did not support either player's side of the disagreement.

The former Manchester United midfielder said on TNT Sports, per Daily Mail:

"I don't think it was something I would have done, try and provoke a team by saying you are better than them.

"It's not wise, but they have to perform. Matic overreacted slightly, it was a bit aggressive, but I don't mind a bit of needle."

Matic was a member of the United squad between 2017 and 2022, making 189 appearances and scoring four goals across five seasons.

He was unable to build on the two Premier League titles, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup that he won with Chelsea.

Onana moved to the Old Trafford club in 2016 and has won the FA Cup.

However, according to statistics platform Opta, the Cameroon international has the worst clean sheet percentage and the second-worst save percentage of any United goalkeeper to have played 900+ minutes since the 2003-04 season.

As soon as he stepped onto the pitch for warm-up before the clash against Lyon, Onana was greeted with boos from the fans, per The Guardian.

He has conceded 99 goals in 69 Premier League matches, with a save percentage of 70.1% and only 18 clean sheets, equating to a 26.1% clean sheet rate.

Man United lead race for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are closing in on Victor Osimhen's signing ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are determined to bring in a top-class striker to solve their goal-scoring woes at Old Trafford.

Among their shortlist, one name now stands out is that of Victor Osimhen.

