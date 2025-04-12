Victor Osimhen scored again for Galatasaray in their 2-0 win over Samsunpor to inch closer to the title

Osimhen hinted he could leave the Turkish champions when his loan ends but is focused on winning the title

Galatasaray fans on social media have begun looking forward to life without the Nigerian ahead of his departure

Galatasaray fans have begun counting down to Victor Osimhen's final day at the club after the striker dropped a massive hint that he could leave the club when his loan ends.

The Lions took another step closer to the title after beating Samsunpor away, with Osimhen sealing the win in the 47th minute after Yunus Akgun scored in the first half.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's second goal against Samsunspor. Photo by Bilal Kahyaoglu/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's post-match comment was a hint that he could be heading for the exit when his season-long loan expires at the end of the season and explore other options for his future.

“There are always rumors about me, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment. I am enjoying myself right now. I am enjoying both the club and my life here,” he told galatasaray.org.

“The fans have also been incredibly supportive since the first day, all stakeholders within Galatasaray, everyone has helped me. They have always been there for me, not just me but also my friends and family.

“Now I will fight for the fifth star with my team, and a decision will be made at the end of the season about what will be best for everyone.”

“Galatasaray will forever be in my heart,” he concluded.

Galatasaray fans relish Osimhen’s final moments

The comments struck an emotional chord in Galatasaray fans’ hearts, and they have begun looking back at some of his best moments to remind them of him when he leaves.

Aside from his goals, which are leading them to the title, Osimhen has been praised for his work ethic and his fighting spirit.

As seen in a video shared by No Context Gala, he showed this yet again by running the length of the field to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity for Samsunpor after losing the ball in the other box.

@mesutsahiinn replied:

“Just think, if 6 people in the team fought like him, wouldn't this team be the Champions League champion?”

@Onurefismo wrote:

“You don't have much time. You should watch it thoroughly, over and over again, and collect good memories. Years later, it will be mixed with ''We should not forget those good days''. You are a great pleasure, my son @victorosimhen9.”

Victor Osimhen waves to Galatasaray fans after scoring against Samsunspor. Photo by Bilal Kahyaoglu/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@enissahin12 wrote:

“What can we say? may God bless you, take more than your fair share 😁”

@gultakti_ wrote:

“He may be one of the most characterful foreign players I have ever seen under the Galatasaray jersey. If we can easily beat the second and third teams in the league away from home within a week, it is thanks to Osimhen.”

His next destination is yet to be decided, with multiple clubs interested, including those from the Premier League, Serie A, and the Saudi Pro League.

Galatasaray’s strategy to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit disclosed Galatasaray’s strategy to sign Osimhen permanently this summer despite the striker being determined to leave.

The Turkish champions have reportedly raised a portion of his release clause but will take advantage of the term of his contract to maneuver Napoli to sell.

