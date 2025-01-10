Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the top two footballers of this generation for most of the last two decades

There has been a never-ending debate on who the greatest of all time is among the two generational superstars

CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman has respectfully shared his thoughts on the unending GOAT debate

2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts on the never-ending GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo are the two greatest players of this generation, perhaps the greatest footballers across all eras, with many believing they top Pele and Diego Maradona.

Ademola Lookman during the warm-up before Atalanta played Lazio. Photo by Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

Messi has achieved more than his rival Ronaldo after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and topping it with a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.

However, this does not stop the Portuguese star’s fans on social media from arguing that he is better than the Argentina national team captain despite the gap in achievements.

Both superstars are nearing the end of their careers, with the 39-year-old playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while the former Barcelona man plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.

CAF POTY Lookman settles GOAT debate

CAF Player of the Year Lookman has shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate during a get-to-know-me video on his official Tiktok page.

The Atalanta forward was indecisive and couldn't pick either of the two; instead, he said he would go for both players.

“Ronaldo and Messi, I'd say both,” he said.

The 27-year-old touched on other questions during the video, including naming the third goal of his hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final as his best ever.

He named the members of the Innit Boys as his best friend in the Nigerian national team and claimed he's close to everyone despite joining the team in March 2022.

“I got a few man, innit boys, we're all close. Everybody in the squad is close. If I have to pick one, probably my roommate Calvin Bassey,” he said.

He said he prefers to play night games before picking his favourite Nigerian player of all time.

“Two springs to mind right now, JJ Okocha and Obafemi Martins. I can name more but I can't really think them right now, but there's more,” he concluded.

The England-born attacker has continued this season where he left off last year, which helped him with the CAF POTY. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 12 goals and six assists in 22 games in all competitions.

His performances have made him a subject of transfer interest for top European clubs, and he could be in his final season in Bergamo, with PSG, Liverpool and others interested.

Atalanta eye Lookman's replacement

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta are eyeing Lookman's replacement, with the club already resigned to losing the Super Eagles forward by the end of this season.

Two names have emerged as possible replacements, with the Bergamo-based club ready to re-invest the funds raised from the sale into signing younger players.

