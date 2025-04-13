Kcee reveals he once played professional football and aimed to replace Nigerian legends Okocha and Kanu

The Afrobeats star claimed he quit football due to a lack of sponsorship and switched full-time to music

Kcee has since become a household name in Nigerian music with chart-topping hits

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, widely known as Kcee, has revealed that he was once on track to become a football icon before choosing music.

In a recent interview, the Ojapiano hitmaker shared that in the mid-90s, he played for Nigerian league side Julius Berger FC and also featured for Puma FC, even traveling to South Africa as part of his football journey.

Popular Afrobeats star Kcee claimed he was primed to take over from Jay Jay Okocha in the Super Eagles before focusing on music. Photo by Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

According to Kcee, his talent positioned him as one of the next-generation stars tipped to take over from Nigerian football legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu, per Daily Post.

Okocha and Kanu were household names in Nigerian football after making history as part of the legendary Dream Team that won gold at the Atlanta 96 Olympic Games.

Kanu would eventually win the African Player of the Year twice in his career, while Okocha played for some of the top teams in Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahce.

“Jay Jay and Kanu were a set before me. After them, we were the ones expected to step into the Super Eagles,” he said.

However, Kcee noted that the lack of proper sponsorship and support made it difficult for him to push his football career forward.

From the pitch to microphones

Faced with the challenges of breaking into professional football, Kcee turned his focus to music, a passion he had been nurturing alongside his sports career.

“When I found out it was difficult to take my football career to the next level, I picked up my next love — music,” the Afrobeats star disclosed.

Kcee further explained how winning the Star Quest talent hunt gave him the breakthrough he needed and ultimately influenced his decision to quit football.

“I was running both of them side by side. But when I started making money from music, I had to drop one for the other,” he said.

A career that paid off

Since making the switch, Kcee has built a successful music career spanning over two decades.

Popular Afrobeats Star Kcee performing live at the Headies awards. Photo by Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

With hit songs like Limpopo, Pull Over, and Ojapiano, Kcee has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most versatile and enduring music stars.

His ability to evolve with the times has ensured his place among the leading voices in the Afrobeats scene.

Although he never wore the Super Eagles jersey, Kcee’s story proves that talent knows no bounds.

From aspiring footballer to music sensation, he continues to inspire fans with his journey of reinvention and resilience.

