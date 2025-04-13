Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola covered the medical expenses of the late Christian Chukwu after the former Super Eagles coach was abandoned by football authorities and left with unpaid salaries in 2019

The former Super Eagles coach passed away at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness in his hometown

The Nigeria Football Coaches Association has joined the wider football community in mourning the loss of a legend who made history representing the nation

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola once footed the medical bill of former Super Eagles captain late Christian Chukwu.

Chukwu, who led the Super Eagles to bronze at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), was disengaged by Ibrahim Galadima, the former President of the Nigeria Football Association.

The AFCON winner claimed the NFF owed him over $120,000 (over 190 million naira) since 2006.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola covered the medical expenses of former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu after he was neglected by the football authorities. Photo by: Matthew Ashton/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

How much did Otedola spend on Chukwu’s medical bills?

Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola played a key role in the recovery efforts of the late Christian Chukwu during his battle with a prolonged illness.

According to Punch, the 62-year-old philanthropist spent over ₦36 million for Chukwu’s treatment at Wellington Hospital in London after it became clear that no assistance was forthcoming, even from the Nigeria Football Federation.

In addition, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC donated ₦18 million to the family of the Super Eagles legend in 2019 per BBC.

Otedola, speaking through the Acting Chief Operating Officer of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Philip Akinola, said he was motivated after his late father suffered the same illness. He said:

“I was moved when I heard about former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu’s situation.

I remember that about 20 years ago, my father, the late Sir Michael Otedola, also suffered a stroke from using fake aspirin.

“This experience has over time made me appreciate that good medical attention can give a good and prolonged life and that was what motivated me to rise up and assist Christian Chukwu.

Late Christian Chukwu led the Super Eagles to win their first AFCON in 1980 after two consecutive attempts in 1976 and 1978.

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola played a huge role in bankrolling the medical expenses of the 1980 AFCON winner Christian Chukwu in 2019. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Enugu State Governor mourns Chukwu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has described the late Christian Chukwu as a unifier and a true football icon.

According to BusinessDay, the 53-year-old noted that the former Super Eagles captain was a pillar of strength behind Enugu Rangers, with a legacy that cannot be erased.

He added that Chukwu served the nation with distinction both as a player and a coach. He said:

“I received with a deep sense of loss the passing of Chairman Christian Chukwu. It is a personal loss to us as Ndi Enugu, his home state, and indeed to Nigeria as a nation and Africa as a continent.

“Christian Chukwu was a national icon, a football titan, a field marshal, and a phenomenon. His exploits as a footballer united the country across ethnic divides and creed.”

President Tinubu mourns Chukwu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Nigerian football icon Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

The president’s conveyed his message in a statement issued on Saturday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu eulogises Christian Chukwu for a trailblazing career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng