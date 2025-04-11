Dries Mertens has named Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen among the top three strikers in the world

Belgian forward and Galatasaray star Dries Mertens has publicly hailed his teammate Victor Osimhen, calling him one of the top three strikers in the world.

The bond between Mertens and Osimhen dates back to their time at Napoli, where both were key figures in the club’s attacking force.

Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen played key roles in helping Napoli win its first Serie A title in 33 years during their time together in Italy. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Now reunited at Galatasaray, their chemistry has continued to thrive as the Nigerian forward has become a fan favourite in Istanbul with his goals and overall contributions for Okan Buruk’s men.

Speaking on The ObiOne podcast hosted by Nigerian legend John Obi Mikel, Mertens didn't hold back his admiration, describing Osimhen as not only a world-class talent but also a fantastic teammate.

“Victor Osimhen is one of the top three strikers in the world at this moment,” Mertens said.

“He’s playing, and we are lucky he’s playing with us. He’s a fantastic person, I really like him, and we have good contact—that’s why I was so glad he’s coming.”

“He is a game-changer,” Mertens added. “I know what he can do for a team, and I am lucky that he’s playing with us.”

A stellar season in Turkey for Osimhen

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, has been in electric form since his arrival.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian international has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in just 31 matches, and has quickly become a crucial asset to the Turkish side.

Victor Osimhen has excelled since he arrived in Turkey, scoring 28 goals for Galatasaray as they push for the Super Lig and Turkish Cup double. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s performances have elevated Galatasaray domestically as they push to win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles, drawing widespread attention from football enthusiasts and elite clubs across the continent.

Transfer war looming on Osimhen’s behalf

Osimhen’s brilliance has not gone unnoticed as Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, as well as European heavyweights Juventus and PSG, have all been linked with a move for the 26-year-old forward, TBR Football reports.

These clubs are reportedly preparing to launch aggressive bids in the upcoming summer transfer window for the Super Eagles striker.

Despite the rising interest, Galatasaray are doing everything possible to keep Osimhen beyond this season.

The Turkish club is actively seeking ways to secure the funds needed to make the Nigerian forward’s move permanent, hoping to fend off interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

For now, the Turkish giants and their fans are relishing every moment of Osimhen’s brilliance—one goal at a time.

Source: Legit.ng