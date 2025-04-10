A Nigerian photojournalist who has documented the local league in Nigeria for almost three decades has been rewarded

Having used an old camera to capture football matches across different cities, one of the world's leading companies has recognised the veteran

Olaosun whose story came to the limelight in 2024, was also handed a brand-new digital camera by Canon

A veteran Nigerian photojournalist Akeem Olamide Olaosun has been recognised by one of the world's leading producers of cameras, Canon.

The Japanese multinational corporation is famous for manufacturing DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras and compact point-and-shoot cameras.

Mr Olaosun's story came to the limelight when junior colleague Taofeek Ibrahim Adeshina, took to social media to acknowledge his work.

Canon rewards veteran Nigerian photographer with new camera. Photo: @FotoNugget.

Source: Twitter

Adesina, famously known as Fotonugget, captured the seasoned professional while he clicked away while documenting a league game.

He added the caption:

"For over 25 years, Mr. Akeem, fondly known as Ola Photo Sports, has tirelessly captured the essence of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) With his camera."

Thousands engaged with the post on Facebook, with many commending the old-timer, while efforts were made to raise funds for him.

It was gathered that the legendary Akeem Olaosun is a native of Ibadan, Oyo State in South West Nigeria.

Canon rewards Nigerian photojournalist

On Thursday, April 10, the renowned photojournalist received huge recognition from Canon and a brand-new camera.

An excited Ibrahim Adeshina who used his platform to tell the story, took to his social media handles to provide the updates.

He wrote:

"Do you remember Mr. Akeem, the renowned Nigerian sports photojournalist with 25 years of experience, whose story I shared here and we crowdfunded for?

"I’m happy to share that Canon recognized his work and honoured him with a certification and a brand-new camera in support. Truly, a single picture can change a story."

In a message to Legit.ng, Adesina, who is the founder of Safari Sports disclosed that Olaosun's works have inspired him.

Adesina said:

"The day I saw him, I felt intrigued by his old camera & inspired by his stories for being in the sports industry for decades.

"Today I am proud that he now owns good photography gear and getting the recognition he deserves."

Akeem Olaosun has documented the NPFL with his camera for almost three decades. Photo: @FotoNugget.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Netizens have continued to congratulate the veteran, with many excited about the new camera he received.

Omotosho Hakeem Olamilekan wrote on Facebook:

"The positive news I love seeing about my great nation Nigeria."

Babatunde Habeeb'ullahi Hamzat added:

"Life is funny. My brother... Congratulations to him. Thank you for sharing his good work."

Dewunmi Lagos posited:

" I wish the national archives would hold onto him with his numerous works. Thank you, bro! Can we get him to apply for grants with his works?"

