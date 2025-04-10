Jay Jay Okocha has disclosed that he had an encounter with Oliver Kahn several years after he humiliated the goalkeeper

The mercurial midfielder was 'so good they named him twice', and he scored one of the most insane goals in the German Bundesliga

In 1993, the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder left the entire SC Karlsruhe defence and goalkeeper dazed

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has disclosed that he met the incredible Oliver Kahn, several years after he humiliated the German goalkeeper.

Jay Jay, 'so good they named him twice', left indelible footprints in the football world with his incredible trickery, dribbling skills and vision.

Many have argued that he is the most skilful player that ever graced the football pitch, as some even rank him above Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.

He began his footballing career with local club Enugu Rangers, starring for the youth team before moving to Europe in 1990.

Okocha joined German outfit Borussia Neunkirchen, where he signed his first professional contract and made 35 appearances for the club.

In 1992, he was snapped up by rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, where he flourished as one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

On August 31, 1993, he scored what many have described as the most insane goals of all time as he danced around five players and then the goalkeeper before slotting home.

Receiving a pass in the danger zone, Okocha feigned a shot, only to cut back, leaving Kahn scrambling on the turf.

The Nigerian maestro danced across the goalmouth, beating three defenders, aimed to strike with his left foot before chopping back once more, shifting to his right, then back to his left, and finally unleashing a shot that left Kahn stunned.

It was a special goal that introduced him to the whole of Europe. Okocha later played for Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, Qatar SC, and Hull City.

More than three decades later, Okocha confirmed that he had met with Kahn several years after that epic encounter.

He told Legit.ng

"Well, I’ve seen him after that. We are not enemies; we are all just doing our jobs and I’m delighted I scored that goal.

"It was a goal that introduced me to Europe and it’s still a special goal."

The master dribbler scored 101 goals and registered 52 assists in 492 career games at club level.

In 2021, Okocha told Kicker that he did not plan to humiliate Oliver Kahn or any of the Karlsruhe defenders. He said:

"To be honest, I didn't plan on holding the ball that long! But whenever I looked up to shoot I saw someone in front of me.

"So I kept dribbling until I saw a gap. It took longer than planned, but in the end I was overjoyed when the ball was in the net. That was the best goal of my career."

