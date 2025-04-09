Arsenal unexpectedly embarrassed Real Madrid 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final

Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks, and makeshift striker Mikel Merino scored the third goal

A police officer in Calabar, Nigeria, sadly passed away while watching the match at a viewing centre

A Nigerian police officer reportedly passed away while watching Arsenal beat Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal unexpectedly destroyed Madrid at the Emirates Stadium with three brilliant second-half goals and put themselves in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg.

Declan Rice, who until yesterday had never scored a free kick in over 300 games in his professional career, scored two brilliant free kicks, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

Spanish midfielder and makeshift striker Mikel Merino scored his eighth goal of the season to make it three and wrap up a convincing victory for the Gunners.

Police officer dies in Calabar

According to Punch NG, a Nigerian police officer sadly lost his life in Calabar while watching Arsenal beat Real Madrid last night.

Inspector Stephen Enang attached to Akim Police Division along IBB Way in Calabar until his demise, was a devout Arsenal fan and was at a viewing centre seeing the game.

According to an eyewitness, he showed no sign of ill health and celebrated all three goals but was found dead after he did not stand up at the final whistle.

It was there that it was discovered that he silently passed on after sitting down from jubilating Merino’s goal. No further information has been given by his family or police division.

Madrid and Arsenal have all to play for

Arsenal’s realistic chances of winning a trophy is the UEFA Champions League after falling 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier title race and having been knocked out of the FA and Carabao Cup.

Madrid's seasons also depend on the UCL as they are three points behind Barcelona in La Liga and face their rivals in the Copa del Rey final, having lost both games this season.

The 15-time winners of the competition have proven that they have what it takes to turn the tie around and progress to the next round.

According to Relevo, Carlo Ancelotti's future is in doubt after last night's result and turning the tie around to win the Champions League may not save the Italian.

The discussions around his future had been on for some time, but he escaped the sack after Los Blancos finished the season on a high, winning the La Liga and Champions League trophies.

Xabi Alonso is touted as his replacement, but the former Madrid midfielder opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen last season, which was one of the deciding factors for Ancelotti’s future.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's win

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal's win over Madrid, expressing his delight at how his team scored a comprehensive victory over the European giants.

Arteta was particularly impressed with the second-half performance, confirming that his players kept to his instruction of keeping it simple during the break.

