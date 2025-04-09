Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hotel in Morocco Gutted by Fire in Scary Incident

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the wealthiest footballers, amassing huge income through lucrative salaries and endorsements

Ronaldo, despite his love for luxury, invests a sizeable percentage of his income in businesses, including real estate

One of his investments, the Pestana CR7 hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, had a minor fire incident four days ago

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's investments, a hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, was hit by a minor fire incident four days ago, but it was quickly controlled before it got out of hand.

Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers, having amassed wealth through lucrative salaries earned throughout his over two-decade-long professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world with his salary at Al-Nassr. Photo by Mohammed Saad.

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth over $800 million and is projected to hit $1 billion before the end of 2025. Forbes noted that he earned $285 million in 2024, most of which came from his world-record Al-Nassr salary.

Ronaldo expectedly lives luxuriously and spends on expensive gadgets, including limited edition cars, a private jet and multiple mansions around the world.

Ronaldo's hotel was gutted by fire

According to Morocco World News, a minor fire incident happened at the CR7 Pestana hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, but it was put under control in time to not cause too much damage.

The hotel management confirmed that it was a minor incident that resulted in no injuries, and there was no need for an evacuation. All safety measures were implemented, ensuring the safety of both guests and staff.

The hotel continues to be fully operational and functions under normal conditions despite the incident.

The Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakech, opened in 2022, is one of the chain of hotels owned by the footballer in collaboration with the Portuguese hotel group.

There are other branches in Lisbon and Funchal, Portugal, and others in Madrid, Spain and New York, USA.

A room at the hotel costs between €150 to €300 per night, while some others cost as high as €900-1000.

The entrance gate of Pestana CR7 Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Roberto Machado Noa.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his wealth, he keeps most of his life outside football private, including the mother of his son, Cristiano Jr, who was born in the USA in 2010.

He has been in a relationship with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, after the two met at a Gucci store in Madrid, and they have four children together.

They are yet to officially tie the knot, and Ronaldo recently explained why, claiming Georgina is aware that he is waiting for that click, a statement that generated controversy on social media.

Some sections of the reaction suggested that the Argentine-born Georgina has earned the marriage, while others claimed Ronaldo is protecting his wealth in case of a divorce.

Ronaldo pays emotional tribute

Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to Aurelio Pereira after that Iconic Portuguese chief scout sadly passed away at the age of 77.

Pereira has worked in scouting and talent development in Portuguese football for over 40 years and discovered Ronaldo, Luis Figo and other top stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng