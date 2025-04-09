An ex-Premier League player has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is overrated and does not belong in the class of elite players

Rice scored two stunning free kicks in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against holders Real Madrid.

The London club is on the verge of securing a semi-final spot following their exceptional performance at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night

Declan Rice produced an outstanding performance against Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old scored two free kicks within 12 minutes for the Gunners before Mikel Merino added to Real Madrid’s misery.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta praised the fans for turning out in full force to support the team, adding that their singing brought an extra spark to the match.

Former Stoke City player James McClean believes Arsenal's Declan Rice is overrated, despite his achievements. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

McClean downplays Rice's performance

Northern Ireland international James McClean has expressed skepticism about Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's performance.

According to Metro, the former Wigan Athletic player believes Rice is being overly hyped by the English media and does not compare to world-class players.

The former Derry City player added that Rice cannot be matched with the likes of Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez or Germany legend Toni Kroos. He said via Tribuna:

‘I think Declan Rice is very overrated. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer but the way the English media wax lyrical about him, I think it’s completely over the top'.

‘For me, he’s not world class. World class to me is someone who gets in every single side in the world and I don’t think he does that.

‘I don’t think he gets in the Manchester City side ahead of Rodri. I don’t think… Kroos is now retired but, to me, Toni Kroos is world class, he dictates the game. Rodri dictates the game. I don’t think Declan Rice does that.

‘He’s not someone who is going to get on the half turn, play passes forward. He’s very good at what he does.’

Arsenal's Declan Rice has been described as an overhyped player, despite his impressive record, by a former West Bromwich Albion player. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Rice proves doubters wrong

Declan Rice has continued to cement his legacy as one of the outstanding midfielders in the Premier League.

According to Goal, the 26-year-old led his boyhood club, West Ham United, to win the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League.

With an appearance of 245 for the Hammers, the English international joined Arsenal in 2023 for a club record fee of £100 million, making him the joint-most-expensive English player in history per Arsenal.

The 26-year-old gave a good account of himself, scoring his first free kick against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Arteta reacts to Rice's freekicks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted after his team completely embarrassed Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal took control of the tie ahead of the second leg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after destroying Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks before makeshift striker Mikel Merino added the third goal off youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly’s assist to wrap up a comprehensive night.

