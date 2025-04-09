Declan Rice scored two fantastic free-kicks in Arsenal’s 3-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka’s simple encouragement sparked Rice’s decision to take the first free-kick

Arsenal now have a commanding lead heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week

Declan Rice lit up the Emirates on Tuesday night with a Champions League masterclass as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 first-leg victory over reigning champions Real Madrid.

But behind the brilliance was a small moment of encouragement that made all the difference, courtesy of Bukayo Saka.

Declan Rice celebrates after netting his second free-kick goal versus Real Madrid at the Emirates. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

The England midfielder, who had never scored a direct free-kick in his professional career, surprised the football world by netting two sensational set-piece goals within twelve minutes in the second half, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s performance not only humbled the Spanish giants but put Arsenal on the brink of a historic Champions League semifinal return.

A night to remember at the Emirates

Rice’s first goal came in the 58th minute, a surprise to the entire football world watching.

With most fans expecting Bukayo Saka to take the free-kick, Rice surprised everyone, including Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, by curling the ball masterfully around the wall and inside the near post. The Emirates exploded in celebration.

Minutes later, Rice did it again, this time from the opposite side of the box.

The Englishman went across goal and buried the ball in the top corner, leaving Courtois rooted to the spot. The crowd erupted once more, and Real Madrid, already shaken, had no response.

The night got even worse for Madrid when Mikel Merino capped off the win with a brilliant finish from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s assist, sending the home crowd into dreamland.

Saka’s words sparked the magic

After the match, Rice revealed the surprising source of his confidence: a quick word from teammate Bukayo Saka.

According to Rice, he was initially planning to cross the ball during the first free-kick.

Declan Rice has disclosed that Bukayo Saka was the inspiration behind his free-kick goals versus Real Madrid. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

“I was originally going to cross it,” Rice said. “But Bukayo said, ‘If you feel it, then just hit it!’ And I did. I am so happy,” Rice was quoted by Arsenal News Channel on X.

It was a moment of faith and encouragement that helped create Champions League history, and Rice became the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a single Champions League knockout match, per Opta.

Arsenal in command, Real Madrid in trouble

With a 3-0 lead going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsenal are now strong favourites to progress.

While Real Madrid have a storied history of comebacks, they will need something truly special to overturn the Gunners’ advantage.

For now, Arsenal fans can dream, and thank Bukayo Saka for helping ignite one of the club’s most magical European nights.

Mbappe sends message to Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the crushing loss, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has refused to throw in the towel.

Speaking to the media after the match, the French forward exuded confidence that the Spanish giants can mount a comeback in the return leg.

“The comeback is possible, of course. We have to believe until the end,” Mbappe said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng