Courtois blames teammates for avoidable fouls that led to Arsenal's free-kick goals in the Champions League

Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks as Arsenal thrashed Real Madrid 3-0 in the quarterfinal first leg

Real Madrid must overturn a three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu to avoid elimination from the competition

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has publicly criticised his teammates following the club’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, driven by a spirited home crowd, took full advantage of Madrid's defensive lapses, with Declan Rice netting two sensational free-kicks in the second half before Mikel Merino added a third to seal a dominant performance.

It was a night to forget for the reigning European champions, who now face an uphill battle to remain in the competition.

The Spanish giants were left stunned and shell-shocked as Arsenal tore them apart in one of the standout performances of the UCL campaign.

Avoidable mistakes proved costly says Courtois

After the game, Courtois expressed his disappointment with his teammates’ carelessness, particularly in giving away the fouls that led to Rice’s goals.

“Rice’s goals were good. But they were unnecessary fouls,” Courtois said in frustration, as reported by MadridXtra on X.

The Belgian shot-stopper, who was beaten twice from set-pieces, insisted the team should have been smarter in defending around the box.

While acknowledging the quality of Rice’s execution, Courtois emphasised that Real Madrid gifted Arsenal chances through poor discipline and decision-making.

The Belgian goalkeeper’s remarks highlighted the growing concern around Madrid’s recent defensive struggles, with the team now keeping only two clean sheets in their last 11 games.

Madrid faces monumental challenge in second leg

Real Madrid now have a mountain to climb when they host Arsenal for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

To overturn the 3-0 deficit, Carlo Ancelotti's side will need to produce one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history – a feat the club has managed in the past.

With the away goals rule no longer in effect, Real Madrid must beat Arsenal by at least three goals to force extra time or by four to win outright.

However, based on Arsenal’s current form and confidence, the Gunners are clear favourites to progress to the semifinals, their first since 2009.

It was the second time in Arsenal’s history they reached the semi-finals, but the Gunners lost 4-1 on aggregate to domestic rivals Manchester United.

Despite the setback, Real Madrid remains a team built on European pedigree, and fans will be hopeful the second leg can spark a magical turnaround.

Kylian Mbappe issues warning to Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has refused to throw in the towel despite the crushing loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Speaking to the media after the match, the French forward exuded confidence that the Spanish giants can mount a comeback in the return leg.

“The comeback is possible, of course. We have to believe until the end,” Mbappe said

