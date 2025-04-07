Former striker Obafemi Martins is one of the richest Nigerian footballers to ever play the sport

Martins made money from salaries in his career playing in Italy, England, China and the USA

He is the owner of many luxurious items, leading to rumours that Obagoal owned a private jet

Obafemi Martins invests his wealth in luxury items, including real estate, cars and yachts, leading to speculation that the former footballer owns a private jet.

Martins was one of Nigeria's most successful footballers, having played at the top level for many years, including spells at Inter Milan, Newcastle and Wolfsburg, amongst others.

He also had lucrative stints at Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders and Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, where he earned expensive paychecks.

He retired in 2020 after a short spell at Wuhan FC after his Shanghai Shenhua contract was terminated and has mostly been a socialite since retirement.

Martins is an owner of luxury items, including expensive cars, yachts, clubs and bars, amongst others, leading fans to speculate that he owned a private jet, which is a hallmark of wealth among footballers of his status.

Did Martins own a private jet?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martins is $25 million rich, even though his sources put his accumulated wealth at $35 million, most of which were estimated from salaries and endorsements.

He is a verified owner of luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz. He is also the owner of an expensive yacht, which he bought in 2016 for $460,000.

His flair for luxury led to the speculations that he owned a private jet after reports surfaced of him traveling with Abigail Barwuah, his partner and the sister of footballer Mario Balotelli, aboard a private aircraft.

According to Forbes, there was no proof that Obagoal owned a private jet, and possibly flew chartered flights and fans only attributed it to him because of his wealth and flashy lifestyle.

The former African footballers who owned private jets are Samuel Eto’o, who has a Bombardier Challenger and Didier Drogba, linked to a customised Versace jet.

Despite his show-off, Martins has not publicly confirmed that he owned a plane. The frequent luxuries seen on his social media pages are cars and real estate.

The possibility of him owning a private jet cannot be ruled out, or most likely a chartered plane, but current information suggests he does not own a private jet.

However, the former Inter Milan forward reportedly owns two nightclubs in Nigeria, Cosa Nostra Patron in Victoria Island and BayRock Lifestyle in Lekki, both in Lagos.

Cosa Nostra Patron is a replica of Italian nightlife in Nigeria and has been visited by top Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Ice Prince and Oritsefemi.

