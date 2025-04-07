Ahmed Musa is a homeowner in the United States as the Super Eagles captain acquired the mansion in 2023

The former Leicester City of England captain is one man who has continued to invest in properties in and outside Nigeria

Musahas splashed heavily on real estate, schools, sports complexes, and filling stations with a considerable number in Kano State

In 2023, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa took to social media to flaunt his newly acquired mansion in the United States of America.

Although the former CSKA Moscow winger did not disclose the exact value of the property, it is believed that the edifice would be worth around $2 million to $3 million.

He bought the building to celebrate his 31st birthday, as he continues to acquire properties at home and abroad.

Ahmed Musa acquired a United States mansion in 2023. Photo: ahmedmusa718.

Source: Instagram

Having played in England, Belgium, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, he has acquired huge wealth from playing professional football.

Ahmed Musa is also famous for investing in high-value real estate, schools, sports complexes, and filling stations with a considerable number of them in Kano and Jos.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Musa shared a picture of the US mansion and added the caption "Alhamdulillah."

Only recently, the Kano Pillars winger completed another building in Nigeria, flaunting the mansion’s stylish decor.

It featured a cosy mini cinema room and a separate space equipped with gym gear.

In the footage, Musa guided viewers through his new home, capturing the rooms, a sleek staircase, and chairs still wrapped in their protective nylon.

He also showed off some of the mansion’s standout decorations, including a compact cinema room and a fitness area stocked with gym equipment.

Musa buys house in Dubai

Meanwhile, Musa recently snapped up a stunning villa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is reportedly valued at over a million dollars.

Sources say the Eagles skipper is gearing up for life beyond football with hefty investments in real estate and other ventures.

Tofe Towobola, who brokered the purchase of the villa on behalf of Musa told Sporting Life, per BSN Sports:

"This purchase is good for the image of Nigerians in Dubai and worldwide.

There is too much negative news out there about Nigerians, but we can't let these less than one percentage of the bad ones spoil the image of the hard-working Nigerians who also want to invest and explore new opportunities worldwide like Ahmed Musa.

"As Captain of the new Super Eagles, Musa has set the financial standard for young and upcoming players who will surely like to emulate him. He has invested heavily in Nigeria which is important and now he is securing himself more with foreign investments.

Ahmed Musa owns a mansion in the United States. Photo: Alex Morton.

Source: Getty Images

Musa speaks on challenging moment of his career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa recalled the most challenging moment of his professional footballing career, disclosing that he cried every day.

The football star began his career at GBS Football Academy, and then went on loan stints at JUTH FC and Kano Pillars, before making his European breakthrough in 2010 with Dutch club VVV-Venlo.

He lamented that the weather in Europe was not suitable for him when he first arrived

