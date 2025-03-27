An African country risks FIFA ban following the government's intervention in football administration

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are underway, and the team might be sanctioned not to proceed with the remaining four matches

FIFA, in a letter, responded that breach of this obligation may lead to sanctions provided for in the statutes

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has threatened to impose an international ban on an African country following the government's intervention in football administration.

This comes after activities of Match Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World qualifiers were rounded up across different centres.

The winner of each of the nine groups will directly qualify for the global showpiece, securing nine guaranteed spots for African teams.

Zambia risks FIFA ban due to government interference in the country's football administration. Photo: Christian Charisius.

Source: Getty Images

The four best runners-up from the nine groups advance to a CAF play-off tournament held in November 2025.

Zambia risks FIFA ban

Reports suggest that Zambia might be banned from FIFA because government officials are interfering with the country's football administration, Soccer 24 reports.

Further reports say that the International Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), a government organisation, petitioned FIFA calling for the establishment of a transitional committee, an independent electoral body, and a thorough review of the Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) electoral process.

FIFA rules state that member associations are legally obligated to oversee their operations autonomously, without interference from outside entities, such as government organisations.

In its response to the Zambian Sports Council, FIFA said via SPORTbible:

“We wish to reiterate that all FIFA member associations are statutorily required to conduct their affairs independently and free from improper influence by third parties, including governmental authorities.

“Any breach of this obligation may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA statutes. As a result, should the transitional committee be indeed established, FAZ would be at risk of breaching the above-mentioned statutory provisions. Should this happen, FIFA will have no option but to submit the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which might also include the suspension of FAZ.”

The annual FAZ general meeting and election is scheduled for Saturday, March 29.

Zambia risks FIFA ban over interference in the country's football administration. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

There had been controversies leading to the upcoming elections as the football association’s electoral committee initially disqualified aspirant presidential candidates leaving incumbent Andrew Kamanga as the only contestant before reversing the decision.

Lesotho drag South Africa to FIFA

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lesotho Football Association has appealed to FIFA for three points, following South Africa's fielding of an ineligible player.

Bafana Bafana featured Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who had accrued two yellow cards before the encounter, violating FIFA regulations due to accumulated yellow cards.

South Africa won the encounter 2-0 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, however, they risk forfeiting the points to the Crocodiles.

Source: Legit.ng