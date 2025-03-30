Manchester City became the first men’s team to reach seven consecutive FA Cup semi-finals

Erling Haaland scored the equaliser for Pep Guardiola’s side but also missed a penalty and suffered an injury

Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush replaced Haaland and scored the winning goal within two minutes

Manchester City kept their trophy hopes alive this season by staging a thrilling comeback against Bournemouth to secure a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals against Nottingham Forest.

Against the run of play, Evanilson's scrambled 21st-minute finish gave Bournemouth a first-half lead, putting pressure on Pep Guardiola, who faced the possibility of finishing a season without silverware for the first time since 2016-17.

Erling Haaland had a frustrating first half, missing two golden opportunities and seeing his penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga as Man City struggled against the Cherries' intensity.

However, Guardiola made a game-changing substitution at halftime, introducing Nico O'Reilly for Abdukodir Khusanov.

Just four minutes into the second half, O'Reilly delivered a perfect cross to Haaland, who slotted home at the far post to bring City level.

Another crucial substitution came in the 63rd minute when Haaland was forced off due to injury.

His replacement, Omar Marmoush, made an immediate impact, scoring within two minutes of coming on with a strike that slipped under Kepa, sealing City's victory.

Man City make FA Cup history

Manchester City became the first team in men's FA Cup history to reach the semi-finals in seven consecutive seasons.

This remarkable feat showcases Guardiola's consistency in domestic cup competitions and reinforces City's dominance in English football.

Guardiola is proud of his cup record, having won the competition twice, been a beaten finalist last year and reached the last four in seven of his previous eight seasons.

Man City suffer Haaland’s injury blow

Despite playing a key role in City's comeback, Haaland suffered an injury blow after being caught by Lewis Cook and crashing into the advertising boards.

Although he initially attempted to continue, the Norwegian forward was eventually forced off, making way for Marmoush, who capitalised on his opportunity.

Haaland’s injury raises concerns for Guadiola and Man City as they continue their pursuit of multiple trophies.

The forward’s fitness will be a crucial factor in their upcoming matches, with fans and the club hoping for a swift recovery.

