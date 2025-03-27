The debate over South Africa fielding an ineligible player has taken a new twist, as two countries in the past have been penalized by FIFA for similar violations

Bafana Bafana featured Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, violating FIFA regulations due to accumulated yellow cards

South Africa battled hard to secure a 2-0 victory over Lesotho in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last week

South Africa are currently at the top of CAF Qualification Group C with 13 points, having secured four wins in six matches.

However, the Bafana Bafana have been brought before the world football governing body for violating a section of the game’s rulebook.

It has also been confirmed that Lesotho has approached FIFA with an appeal after missing the 24-hour window to file a protest.

Following South Africa’s fielding of Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, cases of countries fined by FIFA have come to light. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa may face fate similar to that of Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Group C leaders South Africa are at risk of losing three points for fielding an ineligible player.

Bafana Bafana fielded Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who had already been booked twice in the World Cup qualifiers.

Mokoena received his first yellow card against Benin Republic in November 2023 and his second against Zimbabwe in June 2024.

In a similar situation, Ethiopia faced a similar issue during their 2014 World Cup qualifying match.

According to BSN, the Walyas fielded midfielder Minyahile Beyene in their 2-1 victory over Botswana in June 2013, despite him having accumulated yellow cards.

When the violation was discovered, the Ethiopian Football Federation attributed it to an administrative error, which FIFA deemed insufficient as an excuse.

As a result, the World Football Governing Body’s disciplinary committee imposed a fine of 6,348 dollars on the Ethiopian Football Federation and awarded a 3-0 victory to Botswana per Al Jazeera.

What made the case unique was that the Zebras did not initiate any formal process.

South Africa awaits FIFA hammer after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho. Photo by: Norbert Barczyk/PressFocus/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria sanctioned for fielding Abdullahi Shehu

FIFA imposed sanctions on the Super Eagles for fielding an ineligible player during their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Desert Foxes.

Nigeria defender Abdullahi Shehu played in the 1-1 draw against Algeria in Constantine.

According to Punch, the World Football governing body overturned the result and awarded a 3-0 victory to Algeria.

Despite the outcome of the match, Nigeria had already secured their ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia under coach Gernot Rohr. FIFA said in a statement:

“The match is declared to be forfeited and awarded 3-0 in favour of Algeria, with the NFF also receiving a fine of 6,000 Swiss Franc.

This sanction bears no impact on the final result of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup since Nigeria had already qualified before the match took place.

The former Anorthosis Famagusta player received yellow cards against Zambia and Swaziland.

Lesotho-South Africa relationship

There are clear indications that Lesotho might not pursue the case to a positive conclusion due to some external factors.

The Crocodiles do not have a FIFA-approved stadium and have relied on the South African Football authorities for access to their facilities.

The Lesotho Football Association failed to initiate the appeal process within the 24-hour window, meaning the Bafana Bafana may face a fine instead of a point deduction. FIFA rule states:

“If a player receives a caution in two separate matches of the same FIFA competition, they are automatically suspended from the next match.”

“Furthermore, protests must be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee in writing, outlining the relevant grounds, within 24 hours of the match’s conclusion.

Broos keeps silent

South Africa coach Hugo Broos declined to comment on midfielder Teboho Mokoena's suspension.

According to Africatopsports, the Belgian stated that the issue would be handled by the football authorities in South Africa. He said:

“This is an issue that will be resolved in the coming days, so I ask you not to expect any further information from me.”

South Africa fans react

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bafana Bafana fans have pointed fingers at Nigeria for their current troubles.

One fan claimed the South African team was "bewitched" by Nigeria, while another blamed the incompetence of the technical crew.

A third fan criticised the South African media for using the news of the ineligible player to distract the team ahead of their upcoming match with Benin Republic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng