Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone emotional as Nigeria's Super Eagles played 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their World Cup campaign at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Tuesday night, March 25.

A picture of the Lagos governor was seen placing his hand on his head when the Super Eagles missed some chances. His counterpart from Bayelsa, Douye Diri, who was also in Sanwo-Olu's company, was pictured squeezing his mouth.

How many politicians watch Super Eagles match?

In another picture, the two governors were seen with the host governor, Umo Emo, probably after the match. According to Richard Okon, a media aide to Governor Eno, another prominent Nigerian who was also on the field to watch the Super Eagles match was Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have drawn the Warriors of Zimbabwe 1-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. The Zimbabweans battled hard against Nigeria with a disciplined defensive display that nearly derailed Nigeria's World Cup hopes if it had ended in a draw.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Osimhen scores for Eagles

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Nigeria with a header in the second half, lurking at the far post to evade the Zimbabwean defence and heading home Tolu Arokodare’s flick from Moses Simon’s cross.

Zimbabwe equalised minutes later, breaking the Super Eagles' hearts and denting a huge blow to the team's chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

There was a sense of grief at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with Nigerians already losing hope that the green white flag will not fly in 2026. Victor Osimhen was seen visibly upset and refusing to join his teammates in applauding the home fans, particularly the supporters' group at the end of the match.

Will the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup?

The Eagles now have seven points, six behind South Africa who beat Benin Republic and suffered a blow for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Group leaders South Africa edge closer to qualifying for the World Cup after beating Benin Republic 2-0 to move to 13 points, six points ahead of Nigeria.

The Eagles remained in fourth place after Rwanda and Lesotho settled, and Lesotho settled for a 1-1 draw at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Rwanda and Benin are tied with eight points each.

