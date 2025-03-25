The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium today

Nigeria off the back of their 2-0 win over Rwanda will hope to score another victory over the Warriors

Zimbabwe team captain Marshall Munetsi has fired a stern warning to the Super Eagles at the presser in Uyo

Zimbabwe national team captain Marshall Munetsi has fired a warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match later today.

Nigeria will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 5 pm local time today after a crucial victory over Rwanda in Kigali.

The win away revived Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Mundial after a winless start in the opening four games and they will hope to continue today.

Zimbabwe are bottom of the group with three points and came back from two goals down to secure a vital point against Benin Republic in their first match of the window.

Group C is still open even though South Africa are best placed to secure the automatic qualification spot from the group as they are first with 10 points from five games.

Bafana Bafana face Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic next at the Félix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the adopted home of the Cheetahs.

Munetsi sends message to Nigeria

Zimbabwe captain Marshall Munetsi, speaking during the pre-match conference at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium yesterday claims they will not respect Nigeria.

He admitted Nigeria have a very strong attack but added that the Warriors have a young side and it would not only be about Nigeria's attackers alone.

“For us, we are always up for the challenge. History is always meant to be made, so in any case, we will always play our hearts out and whatever comes out will come out,” he said per Cosmos Chukwuemeka.

“We also have quality players who can be able to handle certain situations and with the right experience. But for us above all we will not respect Nigeria.

“It’s not to just come here and be a fan but we’ll take it as a more serious game and try to get the maximum points.”

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is one of the biggest names in the Zimbabwe team along with the likes of former captain Knowledge Musona, who recently came out of retirement.

The last match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw with on-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Kelechi Iheanacho cancelling out Walter Musona’s opener.

As noted by 11v11, there have been eight meetings between the two sides and since Zimbabwe won the first ever in 1981, Nigeria have won four and drawn three of the other seven.

Ekong reflects on captaincy

Legit.ng reported that defender William Troost-Ekong reflected on Super Eagles' captaincy despite being born outside of Nigeria in the Netherlands.

Ekong admitted that leadership is part of his DNA as he visited Nigeria during holidays as a kid and this has instilled leadership in him ahead of time.

