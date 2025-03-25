The Super Eagles will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo today in the CAF Qualification Group C

A Zimbabwean woman has ‘threatened’ to end her marriage with her Nigerian husband if the Super Eagles triumph

The Warriors held the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a 2-2 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa last Thursday

A Zimbabwean woman is making headlines after jokingly threatening divorce if the Super Eagles defeat the Warriors in their World Cup qualifier today.

Nigeria secured their first win after Victor Osimhen scored a brace against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The Super Eagles will host the Warriors today, following their previous encounter, which ended in a 1-1 draw in 2023.

A Zimbabwean woman Angela Chukwubuikem has threatened to end her marriage with her Nigerian husband if Super Eagles beat the Warriors. Photo by: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images.

Chukwubuikem to file for ‘divorce’ if Super Eagles win

A Zimbabwean woman Angela Chukwubuikem has vowed to ‘end her marriage’ to her Nigerian husband if the Super Eagles beat the Warriors in Uyo.

According to MakingOfChampions, Chukwubuikem traveled to Nigeria with her husband to watch the World Cup qualifiers.

She stated that Zimbabwe is in a strong position to upset Nigeria after securing a point against Benin Republic. She said:

I see Zimbabwe winning; that is all I can see. I know this is the home of the Super Eagles but victory is ours.

In response to his wife, Martins Chukwubuikem said he had no choice but to support Zimbabwe when they drew against Nigeria a few years ago.

Chukwubuikem added that he would have divided support when both teams clash later in the evening. He said:

We flew into Uyo because of this encounter and before this match (last year), I was told that Nigeria would face Zimbabwe and we were going to watch the game.

"She convinced me to support Zimbabwe and told me we were going to divorce if I didn’t throw my weight behind the Warriors.

Of course, I gave her a win-win option that I would support Zimbabwe in the first half and give my support to Nigeria in the second half but she refused that I must support Zimbabwe throughout the match otherwise we were divorcing.

I had to accept but told her it wouldn’t stop Nigeria from winning.

Nigeria sit in fourth position with six points while Zimbabwe are bottom of the log with three points per TNT Sports.

A Zimbabwean woman Angela Chukwubuikem vowed to end her marriage with her Nigerian husband if Super Eagles beat the Warriors in Uyo. Photo by: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP.

Fans react to Angela Chukwubuikem's comments

Super Eagles fans have reacted to Angela Chukwubuikem's comments, where she vowed to end her marriage if Nigeria beats Zimbabwe.

Some fans argued that Angela is essentially Nigerian, given her marriage to Martins Chukwubuikem, while others praised him as a smart guy for choosing to keep the peace.

Peter Idowu Jiya said:

Angela is a Nigerian by Marriage. She is no more Zimbabwean.

Michael SimpliMichael Olaogun wrote:

This one the wife is threatening him with divorce so... Nigeria is winning o

Pax John added:

She gonna cry 😂 those Ogaz are not there for jokes Osimen is on fire dat one kkkk

Frank Ogwu said:

Angela, our wife, I'm sorry this is not your decision again. Beautiful lady, I know you will love it when Nigeria wins.

Kingsley Emmanuel wrote

Martins, your wife should not be angry because we are winning. She should know that she is now a Nigerian by marriage.

Content Flow added:

The guy is smart..... If you want peace support ur wife🤣🤣🤣🤣

Matthew Udoka said:

Sis, welcome to Nigeria. Africa will be at the World Cup😊 Hold your heart tight oh, because Oshimen, Ademola, Ekong dem mean business oh😊❤️🇳🇬❤️🇿🇼

Kalu Monday wrote:

My brother let Nigeria win inside your heart oo...to avoid wahala outside.😂 This gender hmmm...

Mnangagwa challenges the Warriors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged $150,000 to the men’s national football team if they defeat the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualification match.

The 82-year-old former Vice President is determined to see the Zimbabwean team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He stated that the pledge is intended to boost morale and encourage a strong performance from the team.

