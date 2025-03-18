Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 20

The East African team are currently topping the CAF qualification Group C with seven points on two goal difference

Rwanda have demonstrated their defensive strength in the qualifiers, playing four matches and conceding just one goal

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces a tough challenge as his team prepares to take on Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.

Nigeria have scored four goals and conceded five, while Rwanda has netted three goals and conceded just one in four matches.

While Chelle is expected to play an attacking style, Rwanda’s coach, Adel Amrouche, is likely to employ defensive tactics to suppress their opponents.

Three tactics Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche may use against Nigeria in their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Photo by: Sia KAMBOU / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

What Chelle Should Expect from Rwanda

The Super Eagles are gearing up for their must-win encounter against Rwanda, with players gathering in Kigali for their first training session today.

The Amavubi have stepped up their preparations for the crucial showdown, determined to secure all three points.

According to AllNigeria, the Wasps are expected to employ three tactical approaches that could pose a serious threat to the Super Eagles’ chances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda to rely on set-pieces

Due to the absence of Semi Ajayi and the introduction of new players like Igoh Ogbu, the Amavubi would use more aerial ball to get the loose ball inside the box 18.

Sabail FK forward Innocent Nsuthi will be a major problem for Nigeria, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali struggling with loose balls from corner kicks.

Rwanda’s midfielder Bizmana Djihad and Mugisha Bonheur are players to keep off the ball during the clash.

Exploiting Nigeria’s defence through counter-attacks

AFCON 2013 winner Kenneth Omeruo revealed that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has informed him that the team will play attacking football from the first whistle until the final whistle.

This is an area the Wasps plan to exploit. Rwanda will look to catch Nigeria's defence off guard after an unsuccessful counterattack, potentially leading to a goal.

With Nigeria expected to dominate possession, Rwanda will aim to exploit gaps during transitions.

Chelle is likely to field a backline with little prior experience together, and Rwanda will seek to capitalise on any defensive lapses.

The Super Eagles' defence has been vulnerable to counter-attacks in recent games, conceding six goals in the qualifiers, which the Rwandans will look to take advantage of.

Rwanda to utilise physical play and low block

The Amavubi have succeeded in building a reputation for themselves in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda played a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in their first match, and beat South Africa 2-0 while conceding their only goal against Benin Republic.

With the appointment of Adel Amrouche, the East African team will play more aggressive football at the Amahoro Stadium.

Rwanda men's team are currently training ahead of their World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Photo by: CYRIL NDEGEYA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda intensifies training for Nigeria showdown

The Amavubi are desperate to remain top of the group and three points against Nigeria would be a massive result.

Coach Adel Amrouche charged football fans in the country and journalists alike to support the team, saying they can do something special. Amrouche said via Brila:

“We should believe we can do something special. I work a lot; I’m not a coach who talks too much.

"Everyone has a role to play in the team’s success, including journalists, because you are part of football development. Me alone, I can’t do anything. Everyone must get involved.”

Nigeria registered 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin per ESPN.

Chelle Reads Riot Act to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has taken a decisive position ahead of Nigeria’s clash against Rwanda on March 21.

The former Mali coach has read a riot act to the team.

The 47-year-old placed a ban on visitors during his training sessions and in camp.

