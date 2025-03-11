Diego Maradona passed away in November 2020, but after more than four years, his medical staff are being prosecuted

Reports from Argentina have it that the eight persons are being dragged to court for decisions they made shortly before the legend died

The World Cup icon was recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot before he suffered a heart attack in his home

No fewer than eight persons have been dragged to court as trial begins over the death of late football legend Diego Maradona.

Reports have it that Maradona's medical team members risk 25 years in jail as prosecution proceedings begin in Argentina.

The football icon passed away on November 25, 2020, after he was reported to have suffered a heart attack in his home.

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60. Photo: Gustavo Garello.

It occurred while he was recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, DW reports.

Each defendant has denied any wrongdoing, including his neurologist Leopoldo Luque, who performed the surgery.

Psychologist Carlos Diaz, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, doctor Nancy Forlini, clinical physician Pedro Pablo Di Spagna, along with nurses Ricardo Almiron and Mariano Perroni, are also set to appear in court.

Further reports claim that day nurse Gisela Dahiana Madrid, who found the superstar two weeks after his surgery, would be tried separately.

Meanwhile, at least 100 witnesses, including Maradona's family members and his doctors over the year, are all expected to take the stand in the long-delayed trial.

According to 20 medical experts, the World Cup icon would not have died if he had access to better treatment even though he struggled with alcoholism, obesity and drug-abuse.

Prosecutors are accusing the medical staff of prescribing home care, which proved 'totally deficient' and 'reckless'.

Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. Photo: Jean-Yves Ruszniewski

The night nurse had admitted that he saw "warning signs" but there were orders for him "not to wake" Maradona.

There were allegations that the Napoli legend was abandoned to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" until he died, The Guardian reports.

Diego Maradona’s daughter struggled to hold back tears as she revealed that her family lives in constant fear of the mafia, ahead of a trial investigating the football icon’s death.

Mario Baudry, the lawyer representing Maradona’s son Dieguito, stated that the family believes leaked audio and text messages provide evidence that the legendary footballer’s health was at serious risk before his passing.

