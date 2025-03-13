The 2025 Ballon d'Or took a different twist after Liverpool were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool's elimination dented Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the 2025 Golden Ball

Perennial winners Real Madrid progressed in the UCL, further boosting Kylian Mbappe’s chances of winning

The 2025 Ballon d'Or took a fresh twist after Mohamed Salah and Liverpool were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah was one of the forerunners for the coveted award, but his absence from the Champions League has diminished his chances of becoming the second African to win it.

Mohamed Salah squats away from his Liverpool teammates during the penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona progressed in the competition, meaning the duo of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal’s chances were boosted, while Harry Kane also helped Bayern Munich progress.

Barca's eternal rivals, Real Madrid, also progressed to the next round after a dramatic 4-2 penalty win over city rivals Atletico Madrid after a 2-2 aggregate scoreline in 210 minutes.

Legit.ng looks at the updated rankings after that Champions League round of 16 ties.

Updated 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings

1. Raphinha

Barcelona star Raphinha is the foremost contender for the 2025 award after another impressive performance for the Blaugrana against Benfica. He took his tally in this season's UCL to 11 goals, the most by a Brazilian in a single season, adding a further five assists. In all competitions, he has 27 goals and 18 assists.

2. Harry Kane

Kane is having a great season at Bayern Munich and is on course to win the first trophy of his career at 31 after failing to win at Tottenham and going trophyless in his first season in Germany. This season, he has 31 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, including 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League and is one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has divided opinions in his first season at Real Madrid. He has struggled a bit to adapt and, at the same time, has dropped impressive performances and scored many goals. He has been Real Madrid’s player with the best chance of winning the Golden Ball this season. He has 28 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after Real Madrid knocked Atletico out of the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Oscar Del Pozo Canas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

4. Mohamed Salah

Salah was one of the clear favourites for the award before Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League. He dropped places in the rankings with only the Premier League title, which the Reds are 15 points clear of Arsenal, left for him. He also has the Carabao Cup final ahead. He has 32 goals and 22 goals in all competitions.

5. Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is the oldest player in contention for the Ballon d'Or, even though his season is going under the radar due to the brilliance of Raphinha and Yamal. He has scored 34 goals and provided a further three assists. He was the deserved winner of the award, which was cancelled in 2020.

6. Lamine Yamal

Yamal is well ahead of his age. At 17, he is one of the favourites to win the Golden Ball, which could make him the youngest player to win it after Ronaldo Nazario, who won his first at 19. The Spanish youngster’s disadvantage is his teammates Raphinha and Lewandowski, who deliver more attacking returns.

