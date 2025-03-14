Victor Osimhen has scored his first hat trick for Galatasaray in their league game against Antalyaspor

Osimhen deployed his striker’s instinct to evade the Antalyaspor defence and score for Galatasaray

He took his tally to 20 goals in the Turkish Super League to become the highest goalscorer in the league

Victor Osimhen has scored his first hat trick for Galatasaray during their match against Antalyaspor and also showed his class to Alvaro Morata in the same game.

Galatasaray came into the match hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points over rivals Galatasaray, who have two matches at hand in the league.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions are also aiming to continue their unbeaten streak in the league this season, aiming to become the first team in the league's history to go unbeaten.

Osimhen scores hat trick vs Antalyaspor

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Galatasaray with a predatory goal in the first half, evading the eye of the Antalyaspor defender to tap home from the far post.

He scored his second goal with almost the last kick of the first half. The second goal was similar to the first, he timed his run to connect with Baris Alper Yilmaz’s cross to tap home.

His third goal came minutes after the restart, isolating himself from his marker to receive a smart pass from Yunus Akgun and slotting it past the goalkeeper for his 20th goal of the season.

He was substituted in the 68th minute to a standing ovation from the Rams Park crowd, who have showered him with love since he arrived in the country in September.

The Super can start preparing for a trip to Rwanda early, where the Nigerian national team will camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier game against the Amavubi, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Osimhen gives Morata penalty

The Nigerian forward showed his class by passing on the opportunity to score his second goal by allowing his strike partner Alvaro Morata to take the penalty for the second.

The Spanish striker dispatched it calmly to double the lead before the Super Eagles striker added the third goal minutes later to close the first half for a three-goal lead.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Alvaro Morata after the Super Eagles star scored his third goal against Antalyaspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

His classy gesture did not stop there. As spotted by Bein Sports Turkiye, he gave his shirt to a little fan when he was substituted in the 68th minute.

Galatasaray took their foot off the pedal after Victor Osimhen left the pitch and saw out the rest of the game to maintain their unbeaten run and extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.

Their next game is an away trip to face Besiktas in the Istanbul derby after the international break.

Why Osimhen joined Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen explained why he joined Galatasaray as his season-long loan spell at the Istanbul-based club nears the end.

The Napoli-owned forward claimed that manager Okan Buruk played a pivotal role in convincing him as their discussions showed him that their goals aligned.

