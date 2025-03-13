Eric Chelle is set to manage his first two Super Eagles games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The manager has named his 23-man squad for the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has revealed what the manager told him when they spoke last week

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has opened up on the warning head coach Eric Chelle sent to the players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Chelle was appointed in January and was given the responsibility of turning Nigeria's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign around after a dismal start.

Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria at AFCON 2023. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles have three points from four games in Group C, which they share with South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Jose Peseiro guided the three-time African champions to draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho, while Finidi George coached a draw against South Africa before losing to Benin Republic.

As seen on Super Eagles' X, Chelle named his 23-man squad for the games, including the big names such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Stanley Nwabali.

Osimhen shares Chelle’s warning

Victor Osimhen has disclosed that he has spoken to the manager ahead of the games later this month, and issued crucial advice to his teammates during an interview on the Obi One Podcast.

He admitted that he knew the manager from the last AFCON when Chelle coached his nation, Mali, to a quarter-final finish, playing one of the best football.

“He’s going to be very demanding. He said that he needs me and the senior players on the team to work with him to achieve amazing things for Nigeria,” he said.

“He said the one who does not run or fight for every ball will not play. He was clear with me. He said he could be a father, big brother or uncle to everybody. But on the pitch, it is business, if the younger players see us running crazy, they will do it also.

“He said, ‘I might scream at you guys, I might do a lot of stuff, but don’t take it to heart.’ And I agree with him because Nigeria is a big country with millions of players.”

Eric Chelle coached Mali at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen missed the previous qualifying games, during which Nigeria struggled in front of goal with his deputies, including Victor Boniface, struggling to score.

Why Nigeria must qualify for 2026 WC

Legit.ng reported on Victor Osimhen speaking on why Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of the qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar after losing to Ghana in the playoffs and cannot risk a consecutive absence at the Mundial.

Why Osimhen joined Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported on Victor Osimhen explaining why he joined Galatasaray as he nears the end of his season-long loan move with the Turkish champions.

He admitted that manager Okan Buruk played a crucial role in convincing him as their discussions aligned with his goal and what the club wanted to achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng