Jay Jay Okocha moved to the English Premier League in 2002 when he joined Bolton Wanderers under Sam Allardyce

The manager will not stop hailing the former Nigerian international who was 'so good they named him twice' at the Reebok Stadium

Allardyce stated that it was the 'saddest day' when he learnt that the mercurial midfielder was moving elsewhere

Former Bolton Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce has disclosed that it was the 'saddest day' when he learnt that Jay Jay Okocha would leave the club.

The mercurial midfielder moved to the English club in 2002 after a decent four-year spell with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Allardyce, who was in charge during the time, has continued to speak about the quality of the ex-Nigerian international years after he left the club.

Jay Jay Okocha had a remarkable time in the Premier League. Photo: Simon Bellis.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha spent four years at the Reebok Stadium, dazzling the Premier League with his exceptional skills and becoming a fan favourite.

Only recently, Allardyce suggested that it was very difficult to part ways with the star, who later became the team captain.

He said during an episode of the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

"Probably one of the saddest things, when you’ve got what you consider a world-class player when my job is to say 'this is the end'.

"When you are talking to somebody with the class of Jay Jay, on and off the field, and what he brings."

The tactician, who is currently in charge of Leeds United, disclosed that the physical demands of the Premier League were also responsible for Okocha's departure.

Allardyce added

"The Premier League – in our opinion and what the stats were saying – was catching up with him a little bit."

Though separating was difficult, the ex-England manager expressed relief that Okocha’s exit remained friendly and respectful. He said:

"You just hope you part on reasonable (terms) and of course, that is what happened. But what a journey."

Even after many years of his departure from England, fans still honour Okocha’s legacy, cherishing not just his remarkable talent but also his radiant smile and the happiness he brought to football.

Allardyce assesses Okocha's market value

Only recently, Allardyce assessed the market value of former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Sam Allardyce has admitted that it was difficult seeing Jay Jay Okocha leave the Premier League. Photo: Paul Mcfegan.

Source: Getty Images

The 70-year-old credited the midfielder’s skills and determination for making him a fan favourite.

The ex-England manager stated that the Super Eagles legend would be worth £100 million in today's football market.

Okocha unimpressed with Carragher's comments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has thrown a jab at football pundit Jamie Carragher over his comments berating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, said the chances of Mohamed Salah becoming the best player in the world are slim because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

The African football legend was not impressed with the comments, saying the former England defender would never appreciate African football or the talents that come from the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Jimmy Modise, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng